Billings Clinic Bozeman is set to open the first building of its new medical campus to patients two years after construction began.
Billings Clinic Bozeman’s 140,000-square-foot, three-floor multispecialty clinic will opened to patients on Tuesday.
The multispecialty clinic is the first building to open on the 58-acre medical campus at the corner of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue.
The surgery center and urgent care, which is connected to the multispecialty clinic, is still under construction, but is expected to be completed by mid-October, said Hannah Shirkey, vice president of regional operations, during a press conference Monday.
With some portions of the campus still under construction, a grand opening for the clinic, surgery center and urgent care is scheduled for Oct. 15.
Maven’s Market will open a café space in the new building which is also slated to be completed by mid-October.
Construction on the facilities began in October 2020 with an initial opening date of spring 2022.
Since August 2021, Billings Clinic Bozeman has been operating out of modular clinics on the campus during construction.
During a tour with press on Monday, Billings Clinic Foundation President Jim Duncan said that the clinic’s opening was a culmination of a “12-year journey.”
“We’ve been here (in Bozeman) for 12 years, but this is the next step forward. We hope it’s a good reflection of this community,” Duncan said.
The multispecialty clinic has over 60 exam rooms, 10 treatment rooms, spaces for physical and occupational therapy and conference spaces.
The clinic, the surgery center and urgent care are connected by a courtyard and garden.
Duncan said the building was intentionally designed to be open and light, and focus on a healing environment.
In the design stage, Duncan said the Bozeman Public Library was a source of inspiration as a beloved building in the city.
The clinic has large windows, natural lighting, fireplaces and photographs of Montana wildlife and scenery.
“It’s really important that this building feels welcoming and feels core to who we are living in Bozeman and the surrounding areas,” Shirkey said.
In total, the new campus will employ more than 250 people, including 54 providers, and will offer over 20 different specialties.
So far, Billings Clinic Bozeman has employed about 200 people, Shirkey said, and is still recruiting with 60 openings.
“Staffing has definitely been a challenge for us as we have been continuing to recruit and hire,” Shirkey said.
With the multispecialty clinic opening Tuesday, Duncan said it’s the first step the state’s largest healthcare system’s expansion to Bozeman.
“We’re here to help serve the growing needs of the Gallatin Valley. We’re hoping that this will help meet some of those needs and make a connection with people’s health care,” Duncan said.
