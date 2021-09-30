BOZEMAN – Montana State University broke ground last week for its new student wellness facility, which will provide one location for all student fitness, recreation, and physical and mental health services on the southern side of campus.
Calling it a facility that will have a transformational impact on student life at MSU, student body President Norris Blossom said holistic health was so important to MSU students that they voted to finance the project, even at a time that they were attending classes remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will be more than a fitness center,” Blossom told the audience assembled on the lawn outside the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center for the groundbreaking. “This facility will combine all aspects of wellness in one location accessible to all.”
In April 2020, MSU students voted by a margin of two-to-one, or 66 percent for and 34 percent against, to pass a fee to construct the Student Wellness Center. Construction is expected to take approximately two years. The architect for the project is MMW Architects in Missoula in partnership with RDG Planning and Design. The general contractor is Jackson Contractor Group.
MSU President Waded Cruzado told the crowd that Mother Nature was a major impetus for the project. In March 2019 a historic snow load caused the collapse of the roofs of two MSU gymnasiums. Afterward, surveys on what students wanted to see in replacement facilities clearly revealed the importance of the facility, which Cruzado called a “whole new vision in student health and wellness.”
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.