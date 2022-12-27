I started out to write about this being a good time of year to be helpful to others and that began to sound so preachy and goody-two-shoes that I thought that maybe I should just thank some people who helped me when I needed it.

I first came to Montana in 1969 and had the opportunity to move here five years later. Lots of people say that it was the scenery that compelled them here. For me it was the people. The folks I met in my visits to Central Montana were friendly, kind, and generous. The scenery wasn’t bad there, either, but, as it turned out I wound up buying land in Trout Creek, West of the Divide.

Tags

Recommended for you