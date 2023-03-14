Here at the Belgrade News we've recently noticed a concerning theme to our local stories.
We're getting a rash of notices of groups that are running out of money – and running out of volunteers.
The food service folks at the Belgrade School District have decided to not shame or turn away school kids who can't buy lunch and feed them anyway. By February, the program was $5,600 in the red because of that ...
The Manhattan Senior Center is running short of volunteers to prep and serve lunch ...
The nonprofit Three Forks Area Ambulance Service is out beating the bushes for enough volunteer EMTs to keep its local ambulances running ...
Feeding Belgrade school kids, feeding Manhattan seniors, and getting Three Forks folks to the hospital. We have a sneaking suspicion that if this paper knew of every nonprofit and hometown group that needed help, the list would fill our newspaper.
There's a mystique to Montana. Out here in the Rugged West we are, somehow, both self-sufficient and Johnny-on-the-Spot when our neighbors need help. Is something else going on in the wider culture? Are fewer people rolling up their sleeves and being neighborly?
Or are we still in a post-COVID funk that has everyone just — still — focused on me, me, me? Maybe all of the above.
It might be that COVID isolation and protocols turned everything upside down. That we all got used to the new normal of hunkering down at home by ourselves. Or maybe it's the influx of come-heres, who readily embrace the hiking trails and (used to be) open spaces, but haven't yet adopted the easy-going Montana neighborliness. The second part of being a Montanan is volunteering and helping your neighbor.
Yes, it's great sport to blame everything on the newcomers. However, something seems to have changed recently, and native Montanans are getting rarer at the same rate the Montana attitude of showing up for their neighbors is getting rarer. We see a correlation.
To multi-generational Montanans, showing up comes naturally: We saw our parents and grandparents live it every day. For newcomers, it may not be so natural. We keep hearing that the rest of the world doesn't act like us, like this state. There could be a reason — maybe it's easier to be nice when the reality is you're related to almost everyone you meet and you have plenty of elbow room no matter which direction you turn. The elbow room means you can easily get away from the jerks, and being related to everyone means if you aren't nice, everybody knows who you belong to and will immediately snitch on you to your folks.
Maybe somebody forgot to tell the migrants there's a price to living in a state that is really just a small town. That price is opening up your checkbook for people you don't know and overtly caring for people you've never met. The cliche is "suiting up and showing up."
At its most extreme, the rash of "we need help" pleas the Belgrade News is receiving might mean that Montana has irrevocably changed. Gosh, we hope not. We hope these are just random scenarios of need that have accidentaly gone over everyone's heads.
After a February story about the school food service's plight in the Belgrade News, our readers sent the "Angel Fund" $2,000 in donations. Thank you, Belgrade. But, pre-COVID, the fund had $7,000.
Four full-time volunteers and four subs who can volunteer for a couple weeks at a time would adequately staff lunchtime at the Manhattan Senior Center.
The Three Forks ambulance folks told us they need another six to eight Three Forks residents to augment the 10 volunteers who live out of town.
What is needed here is the simple and the not so simple.
First, get out your checkbook – again. Money won't solve all problems, but it sure helps. After writing a check? Find a group that needs your time and your heart. Physically show up somewhere, and physically and spiritually make a difference in your neighborhood.
Maybe we all are COVID tired and COVID lazy -- we all need to get over it. And, yes, it sure seems the state is being overrun by newcomers who just arrived and have not yet realized that loving Montana is a two-way street that includes some community-focused hard work.
There's more to being a Montanan than wearing cowboy boots, driving a truck and owning a dog. You want to be a Real Montanan? Start giving back.
It's the Montana Way.
To donate to the Belgrade Schools Angel Fund: c/o the Belgrade Schools Administration, Angel Fund, 312 N. Weaver, Belgrade, MT 59714. The Angel Fund is a tax-deductible nonprofit.
To volunteer at the Manhattan Senior Center: Contact Director Rosanne Kruse at (406) 284-6501 or email manhattanseniorcenter@gmail.com.
To volunteer for the Three Forks Area Ambulance Service: email Barbara Mutter at 3fkamb@gmail.com or call 406-209-3417. The service needs EMTs who can drive an ambulance, or individuals who want to become EMTs. The service currently has a volunteer crew of 10 members, but none of them live in Three Forks. With another six to eight volunteers who live in Three Forks, Mutter said, the service would be fully staffed. Monetary donations are also needed.