...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minimum temperatures of 30 below to 40 below
zero expected tonight with isolated colder readings possible.
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Temperatures of -25F or less.
Temperatures are expected to fall to -25F by 5pm, Wednesday
afternoon, and to continue at -25F or less into Thursday morning.
Until 745 AM MST Thursday.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
BRAAKSMA – Jacob “Jack” Braaksma, 80, of Manhattan passed away Monday, Dec. 19. A visitation will held Monday, Dec. 26, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12 p.m. at Redeemer Church.
HANNA – Philip “Randy” Hanna, 65, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. Services will be held at a later date.
KENT — Connie Kent, 86, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. A Celebration of Life will be held Dec. 28, 1 p.m.. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
BROGAN – Robert Brogan, 85, of Bozeman passed away Monday, Dec. 12. No Services will be held at this time.
CAIRD – James “Jim” Caird, 74, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Dec. 10. Services will be held at a later date.
PARSONS – Sammylu Parsons, 87, of Bozeman passed away Friday, Dec. 9. Private Family Services were held.