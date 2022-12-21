BRAAKSMA – Jacob “Jack” Braaksma, 80, of Manhattan passed away Monday, Dec. 19. A visitation will held Monday, Dec. 26, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Dokken-Nelson. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12 p.m. at Redeemer Church.

HANNA – Philip “Randy” Hanna, 65, of Bozeman passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. Services will be held at a later date.

