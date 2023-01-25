Funeral notices

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 5
and 10 inches at lower elevations and 10 to 20 inches in the
mountains, are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be
required for some vehicles. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Friday evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet roads may quickly freeze and become
extremely slippery late Friday afternoon as colder air surges
south and snow continues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...Snow showers will impact portions of Southwest Montana through
midnight tonight...
Snow shower activity is increasing across southwest Montana this
evening and is expected to persist through midnight tonight
before diminishing thereafter. Snowfall accumulations will
generally range from trace amounts up to an inch.
Travelers should be prepared for highly variable road conditions
including visibility reductions down to a half mile at times and
slippery roads, especially over mountain passes. Use caution and
slow down if traveling.
WENGER — Richard Wenger, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, Jan. 19. A Visitation will be Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Resurrection Parish. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m.. and the Procession to Sunset Hills right after. The reception to follow at the Parish.