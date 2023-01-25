Funeral notices

WENGER — Richard Wenger, 84, of Bozeman passed away Thursday, Jan. 19. A Visitation will be Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Resurrection Parish. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m.. and the Procession to Sunset Hills right after. The reception to follow at the Parish.

