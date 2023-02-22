Jacob Cok

Jacob Cok

Jacob Cok

On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, the Lord graciously called Jacob Ranger Cok, 98, to new life in his eternal home in heaven. The legacy of his faith was his testimony, “I am not alone; the Lord is with me.” Jake was a gentleman with a kind, quiet spirit and compassionate heart. He was quick to listen and thought before he spoke. With his easy smile and quick wit,

Tags

Recommended for you