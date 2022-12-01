...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
The Susuan Wicklund Fund display at a tabling event on Nov. 1 at Montana State University.
Abortion rights advocates and providers are preparing for the upcoming Montana Legislature and navigating the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Nicole Smith, executive director of Missoula’s Blue Mountain Clinic, said advocates would continue fighting against political interference in health care and had drafted a proactive policy agenda for next year. Blue Mountain Clinic is one of the state’s few abortion clinics.
“As we continue the work of advocating for our patients’ constitutional right to make private medical decisions, we turn our attention to protecting access to abortion care in our state,” Smith said.
Blue Mountain Clinic worked with Planned Parenthood of Montana, Bridgercare and the ACLU of Montana to request proactive bills with Democratic legislators.
The proposed bills include a menstrual equity act, codifying abortion access, providing comprehensive sex, gender and sexuality education in public schools and creating a civil penalty for interfering with abortion access.
But with Republican lawmakers slated to have a supermajority with 102 seats in both the House and Senate, it’s uncertain what traction the proposed bills would receive.
When the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June and overturned the early Roe v. Wade decision, which provided the constitutional right to abortion for almost a half century.
In the last few months, Blue Mountain Clinic staff have spent a considerable amount of time helping people understand that abortion care is safe and legal in Montana, according to Smith.
“The patients we serve at Blue Mountain Clinic are expressing an increase in anxiety and confusion about the legality of accessing abortion care in the state. They are worried that if abortion becomes illegal here that they will be prosecuted retroactively,” Smith said.
Smith is also a board member of the Susan Wicklund Fund. The fund is Montana’s only statewide abortion fund and operates as a volunteer-run organization. It helps individuals access abortion care at any clinic in the state.
“We help pay the cost of abortion care and we also support needs related to travel, child care, meals and lodging. We work closely with abortion funds across the country to ensure that no one is denied care due to inability to pay,” Smith said.
Over the last five years, the fund’s number of clients have risen each year, with a noticeable jump around the Dobbs decision during the summer.
Aileen Gleizer, Susan Wicklund Fund board member and consultant for Blue Mountain Clinic, said the increase in the last five years is likely due to a number of factors, including lack of affordable housing, child care and unlivable wages for families.
In the two months following June ruling, the number of applications and those accepted for funding more than doubled. In July and August 2022, the fund received 77 applications and funded 54 clients, double those same months the year prior when it received 26 applications and funded 21 clients.
Many of those clients were coming from out of state. During July and August 2021, it received 12 applications from people outside of Montana. Those same months in 2022, it received 21.
With the increase in applicants have come clients who require more financial assistance.
“We have seen a drastic increase in need, both in the number of clients seeking assistance as well as the myriad ways that they need support as so many more individuals must travel long distances to obtain essential health care,” Smith said.
In July and August of last year, the fund paid out $4,425 to clients while in those two months in 2022, it paid $15,313 to clients.
“Client needs have evolved and become more complex with expenses related to services, transportation and child care,” Gleizer said.
The out-of-state clients have also increased the logistics of helping clients. The volunteer case workers, who work on rotating shifts, are often familiar with partner organizations in Montana for referrals but for out-of-state clients there’s a whole new network of organizations to learn.
Gleizer said the cost of abortion procedures and care has remained fairly consistent, but the surrounding costs have increased with inflation, including lodging, gas and child care.
“A significant portion of the counties in Montana don’t have an abortion provider and have to travel,” she said.