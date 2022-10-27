A Bozeman-based travel company that sends anglers to hundreds of destinations around the world is poised to acquire Fins and Feathers — a well-known fly shop in Four Corners — this November.

Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures is assuming ownership of the local fly shop on Nov. 1, said CEO and Director of Operations Jim Klug. The specialty booking company offers fishing vacation and travel packages to over 240 destinations in 36 countries.

