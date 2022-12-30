Most of us have heard the buzz words – slow food, watershed, farm to table, reuse, re-purpose, and recycle, right? Have you realized similar words can relate to the clothes we wear?

Slow fashion — this has to do with the process of how clothing is made, (it may take longer and have more steps like food) and using natural materials as much as possible. Slow fashion also means buying better quality garments that last longer, and are more about function than fashion.

Tags

Recommended for you