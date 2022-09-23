BIG TIMBER — A collection of Montana farmers, public health officials and raw milk advocates gathered behind Allison Cooley Agee as she showed off her on-farm lab equipment for her raw milk dairy.

Agee tests her cows’ milk weekly. Pressing the sample into a test plate and placing it in the machine, she said that in just 24 hours, she’ll be able to see the milk’s bacteria and coliform counts — the presence of which indicate unhealthy bacteria and pathogens that could make people sick. The crowd, who had come here to attend a free daylong training about raw milk safety practices, listened attentively as her cows mooed in the background.

