The Montana Department of Commerce has awarded $320,000 in grants statewide to Native American-owned businesses.
Two dozen indigenous businesses were awarded money via the Montana Indian Equity Fund, according to the state economic agency.
“Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grants have been a success among Native businesses and have enabled those businesses to go to the next level of success,” said Little Shell Chippewa Tribal Chairman Gerald Gray.
Grant recipients:
Blackfeet Tribe:
• ($14,000) C&C Meat Processing in Babb to purchase a smoker, scale and labeler, and upgrade its air conditioning system.
• ($14,000) Sweet Pine Outfitters in Browning to buy a shed and for other startup expenses.
• ($12,000) Iron Shield Creative in Browning to acquire a camper and upgraded video equipment.
Chippewa Cree Tribe:
• ($14,000) Chachi’s Tacos in Box Elder to buy commercial kitchen equipment.
• ($14,000) Creeations in Box Elder for supplies and website management.
• ($12,000) Inspired Life in Box Elder for equipment, supplies and startup payroll expenses.
Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes:
• ($14,000) Eagles Wings in Polson for a pre-built structure to be used for office space.
• ($14,000) Sunshine Can-dles in Polson to purchase a freestanding workshop for homemade candle production.
• ($12,000) C Diamond C Rodeo in Hogeland to buy a trailer and equipment.
Crow Tribe:
• ($12,000) Camp Custer in Hardin to acquire equipment and building materials.
• ($14,000) Ropey Warrior in Crow Agency to purchase equipment and inventory.
• ($14,000) Wolf Mountain Outfitters in Lodge Grass for equipment and inventory purchases.
Fort Belknap Indian Community:
• ($14,000) Unity Enterprises for equipment and supplies.
• ($14,000) Cowgirl CharLee’s in Harlem for inventory purchases and building improvements.
• ($12,000) Attention to Detail in Hays for equipment and product purchases
Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes:
• ($14,000) Caffeind To Go in Poplar to acquire a vehicle, machinery, and equipment.
• ($14,000) Smoke Signal Studio to buy new camera equipment, upgrade technology and supplies.
• ($12,000) Wolf Point General Mercantile for the purchase and installation of new commercial lighting.
Little Shell Chippewa Tribe:
• ($14,000) Auto Works Repair and More in Great Falls for machinery and equipment.
• ($14,000) Mobile Coffee in Havre to buy vehicles and machinery.
• ($12,000) Havre Historic Tours and More to obtain machinery, equipment, and new technology.
Northern Cheyenne Tribe:
• ($14,000) Medicine Bear Industries DBA S&H Auto for equipment and to upgrade technology.
• ($14,000) H. James Contractors to acquire vehicles and a trailer.
• ($12,000) FGM & Adri Logging to purchase equipment.
The Indian Equity Fund is one of the state’s financial assistance programs to help indigenous business and economic development on Native American lands.
