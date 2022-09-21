Edgewater Farms Celebrates 4th Year
Edgewater Farms will open their doors for the fourth year on Sept. 23. Many residents of Broadwater County and the surrounding areas have made trips to the to farm a fall tradition.
“We want a place that children can spend 3 to 4 hours and not want to leave,” said co-owner Nancy Davis.. “A place that families can spend time together and never run out things to keep their interest.”
This year, opening weekend is going to be larger than in previous years. If you purchase an entrance ticket on Friday, Sept. 23, you receive a free ticket to come back Saturday, Sept. 25. There will be door prizes every hour and a vendor fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The new bakery will be open making the famous chocolate chip cookies for the Sweet Shop and the Grill featuring special cookies of the week.
This year, the corn maze theme is “Keeping it Rural” and the maze contains a tractor, the words of the theme, a farmer and a pig design. The jumping pillow, giant slide, games and corn pit will make an appearance once again along with additional games. New this year will be a scavenger hunt for attendees. “There will be clues found throughout the farm,” Davis said, “When children find all the clues, they will receive a small prize!”
The maze is open Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout their season and Davis says they are always looking for interested employees that want to have a great time while working. A special event for Oct. 29, is also planned as well as apple shooting, hayrides and simply spending time in a beautiful location. Admission prices have remained the same this year at $10 a person (age 4 and older).
Davis said she enjoys running the maze and watching families enjoying time together. Davis ran a maze in 2001 and says even though times have changed the purpose of the maze remains the same, “to allow families a place to go and a place to build traditions.”
The events begin Friday Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. The location is 6 miles south of Townsend at 8410 Highway 287.
