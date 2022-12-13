Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 17 other Republican attorneys general are asking FedEx and UPS about how they ship and track gun purchases and other firearms products.

The Montana Republican and cohorts from Florida, Ohio, Wyoming, Alaska and other states have written Atlanta-based United Parcel Service CEO Carol B. Tomé and Memphis-based FedEx Corp. CEO Raj Subramaniam about how firearms deliveries are handled including what kind of special forms purchasers might be required to submit.

