A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed before President Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022, to announces a final version of its ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed before President Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022, to announces a final version of its ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
UPS and FedEx are being asked about how they track gun purchases and deliveries and whether they share that information with federal police. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 17 other Republican attorneys general are asking FedEx and UPS about how they ship and track gun purchases and other firearms products.
The Montana Republican and cohorts from Florida, Ohio, Wyoming, Alaska and other states have written Atlanta-based United Parcel Service CEO Carol B. Tomé and Memphis-based FedEx Corp. CEO Raj Subramaniam about how firearms deliveries are handled including what kind of special forms purchasers might be required to submit.
The GOP attorneys general also want to know if the delivery firms have coordinated firearms related policies at will the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Knudsen said the information requests were spawned by concerns from gun purchases about forms the shipping and delivery firms are now requiring.
“These demands, in tandem, allow [UPS/FedEx] to create a database of American gun purchasers and determine exactly what items they purchased… In doing so you, perhaps inadvertently, give federal agencies a workaround to normal warrant requirements. This allows [UPS/FedEx] to provide information at will or upon request to federal agencies — information detailing which Americans are buying what guns,” Attorney General Knudsen’s letters state. “Additionally, we recommend that you consider taking actions to limit potential liability moving forward, including the immediate cessation of any existing warrantless information sharing with federal agencies about gun shipments.”
The questions about coordination with the federal law enforcement comes as the Biden administration makes renewed gun control pushes after a year of mass shootings at schools, stores and other public places.
“FedEx is aware of the letter from the state attorneys general. We are committed to the lawful and safe movement of regulated items through our network,” the Tennessee-based company said in a statement.
UPS did not respond for a request for comment.
The Republicans’ worries come after they voiced similar concerns about major credit cards companies also doing new and special tracking of gun sales and firearms parts.