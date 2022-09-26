Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and 23 other GOP attorneys general have written the CEOs of the three major credit card companies objecting to the tracking of gun purchases.
The Republican attorneys general don’t like the creation of a new “merchant category code” for firearms purchases via credit cards.
In a letter to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, the conservative prosecutors say special tracking purchase codes might be an antitrust violation and cite worries about the potential creation of guns buyers lists.
“It’s extremely disappointing to see credit card companies cave to pressure from international bodies and adopt this measure that will do nothing to improve public safety,” Knudsen said in statement.. “Instead, it invites potential future invasions of consumer privacy and further coordination between corporations and government agencies to erode Americans’ fundamental right to keep and bear arms.”
Attorneys general from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Wyoming and Utah were also among signatories to the letter.
The credit cards companies will go along with a new firearms purchases code adopted by the International Organization for Standardization. The Geneva-based group sets international standards and procedures for finance and scores of other industries.
Gun control advocates welcome the tracking of gun purchases.
“These new merchant codes will help banks and financial institutions track suspicious and potentially illegal gun purchases,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group.
There has been aggressive pushes for more gun control efforts at the government and marketplace levels after the last series of mass shootings as well as rise in gun violence in some major U.S. cities.