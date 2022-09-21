Time to get your stroll on, ladies.
Three Forks is again sponsoring its Ladies’ Night Fall Walk on Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
It’s fun. It’s free. (And you can mosey to your hearts desire between the bars and restaurants and all the stores in between, everything else on Main Street Three Forks.)
This is the event’s third year, and it was born out of post-COVID ennui and restlessness.
“It was the first year and COVID restrictions had just been lifted,” remembered event organizer Pam Carey. “It started with 11 businesses. Last year we had 17, and this year, 21. The business community is growing and the interest in this is growing.”
It’s a simple premise.
For four hours all 21 participating Three Forks businesses will have “something” special for their “strolling” customers. Strollers start strolling from Remuda Coffee or the Plaza Bar — pick your poison, either coffee or booze since both businesses have special “Stroll’ drinks — and pick up your “Fall Walk Card.”
Then visit business by business to get it validated. Turn in your full card for the evening’s drawings.
“This is our third year. A few of us came up with the idea, coming out of COVID in 2020,” said Carey, the owner of Legacy Trading. “It was the first year COVID restrictions had been lifted, and we started out with 11 businesses (participating).”
The second year, 17 businesses took part, and this year, 21.
“Kids are back in school, and it’s nice for the women to get out in the community, see other women. It’s a good sense of community said Carey. “It’s a volunteer thing. We were just tossing ideas around and it’s a fun idea.”
What is Carey’s favorite part of the event?
“The first year with COVID had been so awful,” she said. “And the women seeing each other after awhile — coming from all these different towns, hearing voices and laughter. It was neat to see people enjoying themselves. It was good to see something normal, and people having fun.”
Carey said women come from as far away as Whitehall, Pony, and Harrison. How many women show up?
“Last year we had 100 tickets in the drawing,” she said.
The Plaza Bar has been particularly helpful, having room to put together gift baskets for the drawing.
“And Veronica at the Plaza is having White, Salted Caramel Martinis. It’s like drinking dessert,” said Carey. “Grab a piece of pizza, and the Pie Lady at the Iron Horse always does something special, too.”
Downtown stays open, although not all Three Forks businesses are a part of the Ladies Night Fall Walk.
Many businesses showcase something seasonal, something for fall.
“This gives them a chance to showcase what they are doing,” Carey said. “It’s really laid back, costs us hardly anything, and it’s a good idea. For instance our eye doctor is promoting Ray Ban sunglasses.”