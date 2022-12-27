Denise Lyn Soule

Denise Lyn Soule (formally Denise Ypma/Spaulding) passed away peacefully December 18, 2022, at 76 years of age. She was born shortly after World War II to Bill and Helen Aldrich in Three Forks, Montana.

Helen was a war bride and Bill a veteran of the European theater. Denise lived most of her life in the Gallatin Valley. Initially, for a short time, the family lived in a log cabin outside Logan, then later in Three Forks, Manhattan, and more recently Belgrade.

