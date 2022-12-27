Denise Lyn Soule (formally Denise Ypma/Spaulding) passed away peacefully December 18, 2022, at 76 years of age. She was born shortly after World War II to Bill and Helen Aldrich in Three Forks, Montana.
Helen was a war bride and Bill a veteran of the European theater. Denise lived most of her life in the Gallatin Valley. Initially, for a short time, the family lived in a log cabin outside Logan, then later in Three Forks, Manhattan, and more recently Belgrade.
Prior to retirement, she was an optician at the National Vision store in the Bozeman Walmart. Denise enjoyed sewing and was an expert quilter. Retirement provided opportunities for travel, bicycling, and family visits throughout the west.
Denise was a gentle lady with a giving heart, a radiant smile, a quick wit, and a lovely sense of humor.
Most importantly, she was a firm believer in Jesus Christ as our Lord and her personal redeemer and savior.
Denise is survived by her husband, Andy Soule of fourteen years; her sister, Donna Lane; brother, Mike Aldrich; and four sons, Lenny, Brian, Owen, and Jim. The extended family includes eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family thanks all those who have provided support and prayers during this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a future time.