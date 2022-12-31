Dick Geary

The best winter I ever experienced was in the 1960's. The fall work was done at the ranch, and my father and his brothers neither needed nor wanted me on the place. I was trying my best, and eventually succeeded, in becoming a genuine alcoholic in those days, and my behavior was troublesome to them. They were right.

An old friend and I decided to spend the winter in the hills. We had both read Thoreau and wanted to experience the lifestyle he lived and wrote about on Walden Pond. Some neighbors had a small cabin about five miles from the country road. It was ideal for us. We pooled our money and bought enough food for three or four months, and my father hauled us up there in the middle of November. The cabin had neither electricity nor a clock -- just food, sleeping bags and about 100 pounds of books.

Tags

Recommended for you