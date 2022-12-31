The best winter I ever experienced was in the 1960's. The fall work was done at the ranch, and my father and his brothers neither needed nor wanted me on the place. I was trying my best, and eventually succeeded, in becoming a genuine alcoholic in those days, and my behavior was troublesome to them. They were right.
An old friend and I decided to spend the winter in the hills. We had both read Thoreau and wanted to experience the lifestyle he lived and wrote about on Walden Pond. Some neighbors had a small cabin about five miles from the country road. It was ideal for us. We pooled our money and bought enough food for three or four months, and my father hauled us up there in the middle of November. The cabin had neither electricity nor a clock -- just food, sleeping bags and about 100 pounds of books.
A couple days got the cabin winterized, and we settled in to wait for cold weather. We were physically active for the first couple weeks, snowshoeing around the area, taking photos and enjoying the outside. That eventually wore off, and we sat down for some serious reading. The books were an eclectic bunch of titles I had purchased somewhere for 10 cents a pound. Luckily, there were a large number of volumes by the Russians and the French, and I had the luxury of enough time to beat through War and Peace, Anna Karenina, Brothers Karamazov, plus a lot of literature by Voltaire and other classic authors. We each kept three or four books going, and when one got tiresome we simply opened another.
Once a month or so we hiked to town, and headed directly for the bar, where we got happily drunk. The noise and constant movement were too much input after the quiet of the cabin and its absence of time, so we never stayed more than two days. Occasionally, a few snowmobilers visited us at the cabin. They were pleasant company, but we were always glad to see them go, so we could get back to our books and our quiet.
There wa only one instance of tension between us. One day, I bet Nick that he couldn't carry two buckets of water on the run from the spring to the cabin -- an uphill climb of about 80 yards. I offered if he could do that, I would fetch the water for the next 10 trips. Nick was up to the task and won the bet, so I was stuck trudging to the spring every couple of days. I monitored him carefully to be sure he didn't waste water because I was the one who had to haul it. He never knew it, but his water usage caused me a world of distress.
I monitored every single drop he used. I was obsessed, but never said a word. That incident made me realize the potential for violence and even killing over minor transgressions that I had read about with people who had lived a similar lifestyle. I never said a word about it, even years after we left the mountains. Nick is gone now, but I know in my heart that he used extra water because he didn't have to fetch it himself. The dog.
Small tasks became rituals. We used kerosene lanterns, and the process of trimming a wick took a couple hours. There was time for this because it was a very important job. The whittling of a perfect walking stick took two or three days. Time was ours to use, not an abstract concept that rules everyone's lives in the real world.
After three or four months, word came that Nick, an accomplished ceramicist, had been invited to exhibit at a prestigious art show. It was something he had to do, so one afternoon he took his pack and snowshoes and headed for civilization. I walked part of the way and gave him the last $20 we had before he headed down the trail. I spent another three weeks alone. It wasn't the same, but I still had no desire to return to the noisy world of reality, Finally, in the first part of March, the ranch sent a snowmobiler with the message that I was needed for calving. I was heartbroken, but I left the cabin that same day. I never looked at our comfortable lifestyle, full of conveniences, but tainted by constant intrusions of noise and hurry in the same way again.
It's a nice memory -- except for Nick's blatant waste of the water which I had to haul. That was ugly behavior, but even if he were still alive, I would never accuse him of such a serious abuse of primitive protocol.
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for the Missoulian before he died in 2020. His family has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns, which have been collected into a 625-page book "... And That's All I Know ..." which can be purchased from Amazon for $15. This column originally appeared in the Missoulian on Feb. 20, 2019.