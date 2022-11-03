Tommy Thomas

Tommy Harris

 Photo courtesy of Marillyn Thomas

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University engineering graduate whose numerous projects around the state include roadways and water treatment facilities will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame.

Tommy Harris “T.H.” Thomas, who earned his bachelor’s in civil engineering from MSU in 1953, will be honored with a plaque hanging in Roberts Hall on the MSU campus. The award, given annually by the Montana Society of Engineers in collaboration with MSU’s Norm Asbjornson College of Engineering, recognizes exceptional contributions by engineers who are professionally licensed in the state. Thomas died in 2010 at age 80.

