...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches.
Localized heavier accumulations up to 8 inches along northwest
facing slopes.

* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and
Boulder Mountains and Gallatin Valley.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result
in a few hours of blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.

&&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/

The following weather hazards are expected:

Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.

Until 330 PM MST.

LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

U.S. government seizes websites streaming World Cup games at behest of FIFA

The U.S. government has seized dozens of private websites at the behest of the FIFA (international soccer’s government) over their free streaming of World Cup games from Qatar.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Dec. 12 it has seized 55 websites streaming World Cup soccer games after being told of the sites by “a representative of FIFA” they were violating copyrights by streaming the games online without authorization.

