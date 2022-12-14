U.S. government seizes websites streaming World Cup games at behest of FIFA

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches.
Localized heavier accumulations up to 8 inches along northwest
facing slopes.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and
Boulder Mountains and Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result
in a few hours of blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Snow with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Fog with visibility of 1/2 mile or less.
Until 330 PM MST.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Wout Weghorst of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
France's Antoine Griezmann, top, and England's Jude Bellingham battle for the ball during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
The U.S. government has seized dozens of private websites at the behest of the FIFA (international soccer’s government) over their free streaming of World Cup games from Qatar.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Dec. 12 it has seized 55 websites streaming World Cup soccer games after being told of the sites by “a representative of FIFA” they were violating copyrights by streaming the games online without authorization.
The Switzerland-based Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) operates the World Cup and holds its copyrights and broadcast rights.
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore field office and National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center), both U.S. agencies, seized the domains it said were not authorized by the soccer body to stream the games.
The federal agencies defended their actions against the sites which offered free internet broadcasts for the games. The World Cup will wrap up with Sunday’s final in Qatar.
“HSI Baltimore will continue to focus on removing websites that facilitate digital piracy, and other intellectual property violations, from the internet,” said James C. Harris III, special agent in charge of HSI Baltimore. “While many may believe that such websites do not constitute serious threats, the infringement upon rights holders of any intellectual property is a growing threat to our economic viability. The impact can be felt across multiple industries, and it can be the conduit to other forms of criminal activity.”
Busy traffic on clandestine streaming sites for major sports events such as soccer and football can draw advertising revenue for the domain operators.
“The Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center is committed to working with our partners to protect the interests of legitimate businesses,” said Jim Mancuso, IPR Center director. “When criminals pirate stolen content, they harm the economy and threaten people’s jobs.”
The IPR also collaborative with big companies and other industries including pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer and Merck as well as Amazon.com, 3M and the Motion Pictures Association on underground and un-authorized materials.