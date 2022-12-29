Russian hackers are accused of compromising the taxicab dispatch computer system at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced charges have been brought against two U.S. citizens allegedly part of the scheme along with Russian hackers.
Daniel Abayev, 48, and Peter Leyman, 48, (both of Queens, New York) are charged with conspiracy to hack into the airport system. They could face as much as 10 years in federal prison.
According to federal prosecutors and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Leyman and Abayev, who both live in Queens, worked with Russian hackers to compromise the dispatch system.
Their goal was to move taxi drivers who were Russian nationals to the front of dispatch queue for picking up travelers from the one of the busiest airports in the world, according to U.S. officials.
The benefitting cab drivers would provide payments to the hackers for their assistance. Like other airports, taxi drivers wait in a holding lot at JFK Airport in Queens before they are dispatched through the system. Sometimes those waits can last for extended periods of time, according to prosecutors.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the scheme started in September 2019 and ran until September 2021 with the assistance of hackers based in Russia.
U.S. officials also said the investigation found communications between hackers boasting of Russian hacking including of the U.S. military. Russian hackers have a notorious international reputation.
“Beginning in 2019, Abayev and Leyman explored and attempted various mechanisms to access the Dispatch System, including bribing someone to insert a flash drive containing malware into computers connected to the Dispatch System, obtaining unauthorized access to the Dispatch System via a Wi-Fi connection, and stealing computer tablets connected to the Dispatch System,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release on the indictments. “The members of the Hacking Scheme also sent messages to each other in which they explicitly discussed their intention to hack the Dispatch System. For example, on or about November 10, 2019, Abayev messaged the following to one of the Russian hackers in Russian: “I know that the Pentagon is being hacked[.]. So, can’t we hack the taxi industry[?]’."