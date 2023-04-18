...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches at lower elevations and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley,
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
Accused cop killer arrested after SWAT teams, FBI surround Oregon house
Police arrested a man accused of killing a law enforcement officer near the Oregon-Idaho border Monday after SWAT teams, local police. and the FBI surrounded a home in Ontario, Oregon.
Rene Castro, 36, was arrested in Malheur County, Oregon, Monday morning after police and SWAT teams from the Oregon State Police surrounded the house at 6:40 a.m. Castro exited the residence an hour later without incident.
Police and the Malheur County District Attorney say Castro shot and killed Nyssa (Oregon) Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, on April 15, after a chase near the Idaho border.
The killing sparked a multi-state manhunt for Castro.