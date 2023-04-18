Police arrested a man accused of killing a law enforcement officer near the Oregon-Idaho border Monday after SWAT teams, local police. and the FBI surrounded a home in Ontario, Oregon.

Rene Castro, 36, was arrested in Malheur County, Oregon, Monday morning after police and SWAT teams from the Oregon State Police surrounded the house at 6:40 a.m. Castro exited the residence an hour later without incident.

