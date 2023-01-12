Bozeman resident Kate Lynn Nichole Archer, 22, was arrested Jan. 6 in Bozeman on a Belgrade warrant. In the process of letting her get a jacket as was arrested, her boyfriend acted squirrelly and didn’t want to let the Bozeman cops see inside her bedroom—which, of course, made them want to see inside the bedroom, according to police.
She would be arrested for the drugs found in the room, and in her purse, and stuffed down her pants. She was jailed without bond for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Three Forks resident Clayton Earl Dryden, 31, was arrested Jan. 9 for 2nd offense strangulation. The deputy answered a domestic call at 11 p.m. and found the victim in a ditch south of Clarkston, in a vehicle with heavy front end damage and a broken-out rear windshield. Clayton’s sister had accused the victim of stealing food, then he started beating the victim, burning her with a cigarette and strangling her. Because she said she wanted to leave the residence, he drove her vehicle through a gate on the property, causing heavy damage to it. She tried to drive away anyway to get help, but the headlights didn’t work and she ended up in the ditch. She managed to text for help. but it took first responders two hours to get to her.
Dryden was already on probation for an earlier 1st offense domestic assault from Kalispell, The victim said there were assaults in that town, but that hadn’t been reported. Dryden said the victim was drunk and argumentative and started punching him. He said he never hit her, she was a liar, and had driven her own car into the gate. And she had lied about the incidents in Kalispell. Two small children got to witness much of this mess. Because of this arrest, he was also arrested on a probation hold for the earlier Kalispell incident and was held on a recommended $150,000 bond.
Belgrade resident Oscar Arthuro Castro, 35, was stopped Jan. 8 for driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90. He was eventually located and stopped at Exit 274 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and the exit to Ennis and Helena. When stopped, he was seen switching places to the passenger seat. The report said he had trouble maintaining his balance and almost walked into traffic. He refused to perform field sobriety tests, or give a breath or blood alcohol sample. He was arrested on two counts of criminal endangerment for traveling the wrong way on the freeway. He was jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident Thomas James Beeda, 39, was the Jan. 3 focus of a “reckless driving complaint” at 4:51 p.m. near Gallatin Gateway. Eventually, he was arrested for 1st offense DUI in the Four Corners area.. Dispatch said his truck was swerving all over the road, almost hit another car, and went off and then back onto the road.
His vehicle was first seen by Casey’s Corner, and eventually stopped at Montana Lumber. He admitted he’d been smoking pot, but said the report of his driving behavior was false. He flunked his field sobriety tests, blew a 0.000 breath test and was arrested for 1st offense DUI-drugs, according to police. He refused a blood test, and had his driver’s license confiscated. This was in addition to the careless driving ticket he was issued Dec. 13, also in the Gallatin Gateway area. That time he was going too fast for the traffic that had stopped in front of him, swerved, hit the vehicle in front and then in the other lane, colliding with a truck. That was at 8 a.m.
On Jan. 3 , Cuddles the drug K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in a vehicle owned by Three Forks resident James Alan Paige, 50. When a deputy searched Paige’s Chevy Silverado at 9:56 a.m., he found latex gloves, butane torches, glass pipes, pills, a funnel coated with white powder, multiple small baggies and multiple small baggies containing what was presumed to be meth.
The deputy then located “multiple items commonly used for committing burglaries.” Paige, already in jail, was also charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Charges for possession of burglary tools and possession of dangerous drugs are pending.
The day before, Paige had been in Manhattan Jan. 2, allegedly ignoring a restraining order just outside the jurisdiction of the Manhattan police. It was almost 10 p.m., Paige was hundreds of feet closer to the protected party than he was supposed to be, and he fled the scene and was clocked on the freeway at 100 miles per hour. He eventually slowed and stopped at the Conoco on US-287 in Three Forks. The report said he “was uncooperative.” He had been observed driving within 20 feet of the victim’s residence, although the restraining order ordered him to stay at least 300 feet away. He said he was dropping off friends and thought that was OK. He explained his speeding as wanting to get to a lighted area, because he did not trust law enforcement. At that time he was arrested for violating a restraining order, and fleeing from law enforcement.
Wisall resident Kris I. Ingwell, 61, was initially the recipient of a reckless driving report Jan. 3 at 4:17 p.m. off of Rouse on Griffin in Bozeman.
It was reported to dispatch that h couldn’t keep his lanes, was flipping off other drivers, swerving and brake checking. He was then witnessed driving on the lane and straddling two lanes, jerkily moving between the left and right lanes, not signaling and running a red light. He refused to do field sobriety tests and fell on the ice, got agitated and argumentative. He tried to not be handcuffed, and made it difficult to load him into the patrol car’s backseat, all the while personally insulting the Bozeman cop who arrested him. It turns out he had a lot of practice with DUI arrests: he had three convictions in March 27, 2013; Jan. 7, 2014; and July 26, 2021. He additionally has two pending DUI arrests, from June 18, 2022 and Nov. 5, 2022.
West Yellowstone resident Daken Nathaniel Anderson, 26, challenged two roommates to a fight, after telling them he didn’t want to listen to the two of them arguing. It was Jan. 4 in West Yellowstone, around 8 p.m. All three had been -— or were -— in various dating relationships with each other. When Anderson challenged one of the men to fight, the other man was injured. He had made “physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” but was then restrained by the third man. Anderson then said he couldn’t breathe, and asked to be let go. When released, Anderson resumed beating the third man, including biting, scratching, hair pulling and punching.
Only Anderson was arrested for domestic assault. He was jailed on no bond.
A Monforton area man was arrested Jan. 4 for assault on a minor. This scenario unfolded after a local middle school principal called the Gallatin County Sheriff’s office to report possible abuse. Brian William Raines, 43, had been out of state for rehab, returned, according to the probable cause paperwork, and picked up where he left off. He was arrested for putting his hands around the neck of a 14-year-old, and slamming his head into the wall. He was jailed without bond.
Hair today; hair tomorrow; Big Sky resident Miska Shellomi Love, 39, made the initial 911 call, but ended up with the arrest. it was Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. Her husband had poured water on her newly-styled hair, to irritate her. She responded by slugging him in the head twice with a ceramic coffee cup, and grabbing him by his dreadlocks, according to police. Although she didn’t start the ruckus, her reaction resulted in actual injuries. She was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault and jailed without bond.
Elizabeth, Colorado, resident Douglas John McCleish, 21, drove off in the ditch Jan. 6 near Stuckey Road, and attempted to run away when a deputy came on the scene at 1:50 a.m. When said deputy made contact with McCleish, “he looked dazed and confused” and would insist he’d just had “one Mimosa in the morning.” He flunked his field sobriety tests, refused to give a breath sample and was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
Butte resident Alan Lee Jessop, 36, was discovered Jan. 2 blocking the entire westbound lane of Interstate 90 between Belgrade and Manhattan. It was 7:20 p.m. and the MHP trooper had initially been on his way to another call a mile up the road. Jessop’s white Chevy truck was still attached to a cargo trailer, which was on its right side, with the truck in the air but still upright. He admitted he had neither a driver’s license, nor truck registration nor insurance. He told the trooper he didn’t know what happened; that his truck suddenly started fishtailing. The report notes several opened cans of White Claw in his truck. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.202 BAC. He was arrested for 3rd offense DUI, no insurance, no license, careless driving, driving while suspended, no registration and no seatbelt, according to law enforcement
Bozeman resident Aurora P. Hunter Patterson, 26, was arrested Jan. 4 for felony assault on a minor. According to the report, the father of an infant at the day care where Patterson worked was at the hospital with his six-month-old son, who had been “violently shaken” in his crib by Patterson.
A Bozeman officer was told at the day care that Patterson was “screaming and seemed frustrated” and had shaken the crib “very aggressively.” She denied the charges.
Bozeman resident Landen Richard Topel, 29, was arrested Jan. 7 as a violent offender who had failed to register. It had been three months since he’d registered with the Bozeman police. He was charged with a felony probation violation, and held on no bond.
It took three deputies to deal with Bozeman resident Mary Marie Lewis, 47, in the Cottonwood area Jan. 7. It was 3:45 p.m. and Lewis and a male friend were delivering food and had mixed up a delivery. She started beating the friend, who was driving. She told the deputies she was the actual victim. But, since he was injured and she was screaming, swearing and not cooperating, she was charged with a domestic assault, and bodily injury to a peace officer for spitting on the deputies. She also scratched one deputy enough to draw blood. After arrest, she had repeatedly head-butted the cop car window, injuring herself. She had also managed to slip her handcuffs from behind her to the front. She was jailed on no bond.
Three Forks resident Troy Duane Hemen, 34, was arrested Jan. 5 for possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. This occurred during a probation home visit. He was arrested in October for assault on a girlfriend, who he injured when he penned in her truck with his own, and tried to pull her through the open truck window. He was on probation for that and numerous contempt of court charges.
Both parents of a baby were arrested Jan. 3 for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child, after their son tested positive for meth. According to police, the situation started Dec. 14 when Child Protective Services visited the Bozeman residence of Siena Catherine Veca, 25, a resident of Woodland, Washington, because her 11-month-old son had been reported to them as being exposed to drug use. At the time Veca was arrested for numerous other active warrants. A tube and pen used to ingest drugs was found near the baby’s playpen, according to police.
The baby’s father, Connor James White, 25, wasn’t present as he was in the local jail. During a monitored jail phone call, White cautioned Veca to be careful because he didn’t want their house searched for drugs. After drug tests came back on the baby, Veca was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and endangering the welfare of a child. The baby’s drug test showed he was positive for amphetamines, meth, cannabinoids, and THC. White was arrested for endangering the welfare of children.
Michael William Davis, 37, said he was the actual owner of the home in the initial Dec. 14 CPS visit. At that time he hid a bag of meth from the Bozeman police, and was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. In an earlier jailhouse phone call, White had asked Veca to make sure his drugs were hidden from Davis. Davis is a former Belgrade resident.
Bozeman resident Joshua Robert Earl Loween, 36, was arrested Jan. 9 for intimidation. According to the probable cause paperwork, Loween had been in court that day for related charges, came home and started yelling at his ex-wife over possible vehicle purchases, and “was irate and screaming.” A witness said he screamed at his kids and his ex to leave, and said if his ex “called 911 she would be ‘finished’ and ‘done.’” She phoned another family member for help, and Loween said if he saw that person, he would kill her, according to police. At 5:34 p.m. the police found the children crying, and hiding from their father.
Loween told the Bozeman police they were simply arguing, he never screamed, and didn’t know why the cops had been called as he had done nothing wrong. He was jailed without bond, with 2nd offense domestic assault charges pending. According to the police report, Loween has numerous domestic assault arrests and one conviction, along with numerous arrests for assault and violation of restraining orders.
Within 12 hours, the Belgrade police also made two 4th offense DUI arrests Jan. 10.
Belgrade resident Peter Joseph House, 47, was stopped at 6:55 a.m. on Jackrabbit Lane near Amsterdam Road for expired registration on his Chevy pickup. His actions led the Belgrade cop to believe he might have been drinking, and because it was cold outside, he was taken to the cop shop to perform, and flunk, his field sobriety tests. He refused to give analcohol breath test, but had blood drawn at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital per a judge’s search warrant. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for 4th offense DUI. Charges are pending for driving while suspended, 2nd offense no insurance, and expired registration.
Belgrade resident Amanda Lynn Apa, 37, was stopped at 6:30 p.m. for driving the wrong way on Jackrabbit Lane near Main Street. She had been reported as driving north in the southbound lane, and speeding past a school. When stopped, she thought the Belgrade cop was there to talk to her about hitting a truck—a hit and run accident on Jackrabbit of which the officer was not yet aware.
There was obvious damage to her car. She was taken to the Belgrade Police Station, where she flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a preliminary breath sample of 0.346. She said she’d been at JR’s Lounge for 90 minutes and had just had a Corona beer and three shots of vodka, according to police. She already had three DUI convictions, and was arrested for 4th offense DUI. Other citations are pending for failure to give notice of an accident, failure to remain at the scene, and careless driving.
Bench warrants
Alexander Joseph Strachan was arrested Jan. 3 for violating the conditions of his release, dating back to August 18, 2022.
Helena resident Joshua Coleman Antony, 45, was arrested on a bench warrant from the City of Helena for his third failure to appear in court regarding his violating a restraining order. Arrested Jan. 3 by the Montana Highway Patrol.
Dakota Richard Berry was arrested on a local bench warrant Jan. 4 for violating the conditions of his release, in a court order dated Aug. 23, 2022.
Charles Christopher Weber, 37, was arrested Jan. 5 at the county jail on a bench warrant out of Missoula County District Court, arrested for violating his probation. The probation violations included not letting his probation officer in his home, failing to report to probation as ordered, lying about his current address to avoid being arrested, and drinking alcohol and having a BAC of 0.084. Held on suggested bond of $50,000.
Havre resident Stormie Rae The Boy, 30, was arrested Dec. 31 on a bench warrant out of Chouteau County for contempt of court for her failure to comply with court-ordered sentencing regarding reckless driving and no insurance charges.
Missoula resident Travis William McCulley was arrested Jan. 5 on a bench warrant out of Dawson County District Court. His suspended sentence was revoked alleging various violations of his suspended sentence for felony forgery by common scheme. Bond set at $100,000. He had earlier arrests in White Sulphur Springs (9/20/21) and Missoula (9/8/22) for no registration and no insurance.
Aaron Sky Jensen was arrested Jan. 9 on a June 30, 2022 bench warrant out of Livingston for assault.
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timmothy Greenley, 22 was arrested Jan. 9 on a probation hold for a handful of violations, including reckless driving, fleeing or eluding, obstruction, no insurance, open container, THC, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia 2nd offense DUI, and having a BAC of 0.169. Bond set at $150,000.