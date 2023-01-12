Bozeman resident Kate Lynn Nichole Archer, 22, was arrested Jan. 6 in Bozeman on a Belgrade warrant. In the process of letting her get a jacket as was arrested, her boyfriend acted squirrelly and didn’t want to let the Bozeman cops see inside her bedroom—which, of course, made them want to see inside the bedroom, according to police.

She would be arrested for the drugs found in the room, and in her purse, and stuffed down her pants. She was jailed without bond for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Tags

Recommended for you