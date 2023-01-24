Belgrade resident Andrew Jay Reiemann, 28, was found crashed into a snowbank near Amsterdam Road and West Shore Drive. It was Jan. 20 at 11:40 p.m. He admitted he'd had something to drink, and then flunked his field sobriety tests. And refused to give a breath sample. He was jailed for 1st offense DUI, according to police
On Jan. 21 at 8:30 p.m., Belgrade resident Carson Charles Roof, 46, was seen driving south on Jackrabbit Lane with no tail lights. He was stopped at the Town Pump, and subsequently flunked his field sobriety tests. He refused to give a breath sample, and was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw. He was arrested and jailed for 4th offense DUI. Charges are pending for driving while suspended.
West Yellowstone resident Michael Robert Riconscente, 47, couldn't keep it in his pants -- for six separate reported instances -- and was eventually charged with six counts of indecent exposure, police said. The incidents were specific to just the female officers at the county jail. His specialty was pleasuring himself in his cell when he had an interaction with female deputies, according to police. Five more charges for the same are pending.
Riconscente has been a frequent flyer in the Belgrade News' cop reports, with a July 27, 2022 arrest for a 5 a.m. try to rape three different women in the same Bozeman apartment building. He fled and was found by the Red Tractor Pizza. That time he was arrested for rape and burglary. On July 28 he was again arrested, this time in the county jail, for pleasuring himself in front of a female inmate.
He was also arrested June 7 in West Yellowstone for attempted sexual assault, indecent exposure, and resisting arrest.
According to the police report, that episode started the day before, on Monday, when Riconscente entered the office of a local apartment complex, made brief small talk with the manager, and then exposed himself to her. He advanced on the manager, said he was going to initiate a sex act, and told her how he wanted her to participate. She grabbed a pair of scissors and counter-offered with a suggested surgical procedure. She told him she was calling the police, and he said he wasn't accountable to the law.
According to the report, he aggressively continued to try to force the manager into unwanted sexual contact, all the while still unsuccessfully trying to arouse himself. He had to be physically restrained to be handcuffed. He had Florida ID and is known locally as "Boston Mike." His next appearance in the Belgrade News was a Sept. 27 arrest on a bench warrant for contempt of court for ignoring his court dates.
Belgrade resident Thomas Edward Norris, 34, and his Chevy Silverado slid off the road and into a neighbor's yard Jan. 22. All this was at 4 a.m. When a deputy eventually showed up, Norris would flunk his field sobriety tests, and blow a 0.129 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
Belgrade resident Jeremiah Ray Cutsinger, 32, was arrested as a passenger in a car stopped because it was in a high drug use area of Bozeman on Jan. 21 at 12:15 a.m. He had multiple arrest warrants out on him, and drug convictions in Colorado. He was arrested and jailed for felony criminal drug possession. He was simultaneously arrested on two Livingston bench warrants for failure to appear on a theft charge; and for failure to appear on charges of 2nd offense driving while suspended, 4th offense no insurance, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges date back to mid-2022.
Bozeman resident Joseph William Sullivan, 25, "was going crazy," the caller said, and everyone else and the pet were hiding in the basement. It all started Jan. 23 when Sullivan ran into the caller's ex at a bar. They returned home, and after a period of insults, screaming, name calling and shoving, Sullivan grabbed a 9 mm handgun and threatened to kill himself, and then pointed the gun at the victim. Since he had often said to not point a gun at something you didn't plan to kill, she said she thought he planned to kill her. He repeatedly offered revenge if he was charged. Later, while at the hospital, "with an excited smile on his face," he began shaking his boy parts at the Bozeman cops. He was arrested and jailed on no bond for assault with a weapon.
Bellingham, Washington, resident Griffin Michael Korby, 24, was arrested Jan. 23 at midnight for 1st offense DUI. He was witnessed going over the center line at 19th and Oak, and subsequently blew a 0.242 BAC.
Bozeman resident Raider Sullivan, 25, was stopped Jan. 19 at Jackrabbit and Huffine and eventually arrested for 3rd offense DUI. He blew a 0.229 BAC, and was also arrested for driving while suspended, no insurance and open container, because of all the cans of White Claw in his Honda Accord.
Bozeman resident Ryan Stewart, 40, was arrested Jan. 20 at 6:30 a.m. for domestic assault. He had bloodied the victim's nose, and thrown objects at her. He was jailed on 1st offense domestic assault.
An Idaho transient was arrested Jan. 22 on a bench warrant for ignoring a court hearing date, and while being processed at the jail was then arrested on a drug charge. When he repeatedly refused to go through the body scanner, deputies got suspicious. After he agreed to go through the scanner, his cell blanket was searched, where he had hidden a baggie of meth. Since the almost 16 grams was too much for personal use, he was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. And since he tried to hide the meth, he was also charged with fabricating evidence. The man was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Matthew Lawrence Vander Voort, 43, was arrested Jan. 17 for two counts of 1st offense no insurance, two counts of driving while suspended, and contempt of court. The incidents were on the Frontage Road by Airport Road, and on the freeway east of Belgrade.
Seve Volpone was arrested Jan. 17 on a local bench warrant and held on $10,000 bond.