Belgrade resident Andrew Jay Reiemann, 28, was found crashed into a snowbank near Amsterdam Road and West Shore Drive. It was Jan. 20 at 11:40 p.m. He admitted he'd had something to drink, and then flunked his field sobriety tests. And refused to give a breath sample. He was jailed for 1st offense DUI, according to police

