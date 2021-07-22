A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a “disturbance with a weapon call” on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. on Pole Gulch Road in Ponderosa Pines, east of Clarkston. One woman alleged that Matthew Conrad Schmidt, 30, had driven his vehicle toward her at a high rate of speed and then prevented her from leaving Pole Gulch. Schmidt said it was actually the woman who prevented him from leaving the road, and that when he drove toward her it was “only at 35 mph.” The deputy noted that tracks in the dirt showed that Schmidt had deliberately steered directly at the woman. Video taken during the incident showed the woman’s husband in possession of a gun, but he never pointed it at Schmidt. The deputy’s report stated, “It was apparent that the defendant was the primary aggressor and operated his motor vehicle in a manner that created a substantial risk of causing death or serious bodily harm.” Schmidt was charged with felony criminal endangerment. and held without bail.
n n n
A brother and sister duo kept multiple Gallatin County sheriff deputies busy for hours July 15 at the Mountain Meadow Trailer Court.
It started a 4:48 in the afternoon with a 911 hang-up call from Dawn Campbell, 55, a resident of the mobile home park. John Roger Campbell, 58, her brother, had broken out the windows in her home after she locked him out as an escalation of a daylong, drawn-out, drunken fight. The lockout followed an afternoon of drinking and John Campbell calling the people present a lot of four-letter words that the Belgrade News doesn’t commit to print.
John Campbell was issued a disorderly conduct citation; when the deputy started to leave, he heard more noise coming from the front of the house, where he discovered Campbell breaking out even more windows. He was arrested and taken to jail.
Meanwhile, another sheriff’s deputy returned to the address at 9:17 p.m. because of a complaint that Dawn Campbell had been yelling in the hours since her brother’s arrest at the other people at the address who were available “to take it out on.” After those individuals were interviewed, she was arrested for misdemeanor assault for allegedly spending an afternoon slapping and punching the other people at the address. She had a prior conviction for assault on Oct. 25, 2018, and a pending assault charge from July 1, 2021.
n n n
On Tuesday, the Belgrade Police Department served two bench warrants at 2:23 a.m. on Maurice Edward Powers II, 40, of East Helena. The warrants dated back to Jan. 15, 2021 and April 2, 2021, and were issued by the Montana Highway Patrol after an alleged hit-and-run accident. Powers was charged with failure to give notice of an accident (with damage over $1,000), leaving the scene of an accident with damage over $1,000, and negligent endangerment (substantial risk of death or serious injury).
The first warrant references Powers’ failure to show up at the Park County jail to be booked. The second warrant accuses him of failure to pay fines and court costs.
n n n
Lewis and Clark County issued an arrest warrant for Scot Joseph Brown, currently residing in the Gallatin County jail. The state of Montana, through presiding Judge Mike Menahan, is seeking to revoke the suspended sentence given to Brown on Aug. 1, 2018. He was picked up by a Gallatin County deputy on July 16.
n n n
Somebody needs a time out.
Joseph Scharen, 38, of Belgrade, was arrested July 15 for felony strangulation of a partner. In a lead-up to this incident, Scharen was accused of earlier breaking the nose of the person in question.
The police got involved when a friend of the victim told police she made a welfare check on her friend when she hadn’t heard from her for days. She told police she was concerned enough about Scharen to carry an open knife with her. She walked into the house and saw Scharen straddling and strangling her friend.
She told the Belgrade police officer she held the knife on Scharen and yelled at him and he left. The victim said Scharen had been “attacking her” at work and calling her all day. When she went home, she set her cell phone to record in case he came over.
Well, he did.
This incident deviates from the usual domestic assault, which can, in the absence of witnesses turn into a “He Said-She Said” scenario.
The recorded phone conversation caught 17 minutes of screaming, threats, and four- and five-letter swear words. While the phone was recording, the report states, Scharen repeatedly kicked the victim while he had her on the floor, strangled her five times, threw a lit cigarette at her, and continuing to swear and yell throughout the entirety of the recording.
Recorded threats included, “I will (swear word) kill you because you’re (swear word) ruining everything.” That it was the victim’s fault she was being strangled, and that “it’s for your own selfishness,” and eventually, “I won’t hurt you anymore, I love you.” The victim told the police she thought she was going to die.
Scharen later declined to return calls from the Belgrade Police Department, but he was eventually arrested and held without bond.
n n n
When the driver drove up a steep barrow pit, out of a brushy forested locale, the deputy wondered what was up. It was July 20 at 3 p.m. on Old Yellowstone Trail near Willow Creek.
According to the deputy’s report, Joshua Dylan Zuelke, 44, of Three Forks, was then seen driving too slowly and meandering over the yellow line, failing to stop at intersections, and eventually crashing into a Green Street resident’s fence.
Zuelke was arrested for third-offense DUI and second-offense driving while suspended. He was considered too incoherent to preform field sobriety tests and he refused to give a blood alcohol sample. He was taken to the hospital, where a sample was drawn at 5:45 p.m.