Clarkston resident John Spano, 51, was arrested March 15 on a local bench warrant for blowing off a court hearing regarding a MHP arrest for 3rd offense no insurance, and 1st offense driving while suspended, plus contempt of court. That arrest dated back to Oct. 10, 2022, when he was originally stopped for having an obstructed license tag. The MHP citation noted Spano's 13 prior convictions.

n n n

Tags

Recommended for you