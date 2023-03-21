Clarkston resident John Spano, 51, was arrested March 15 on a local bench warrant for blowing off a court hearing regarding a MHP arrest for 3rd offense no insurance, and 1st offense driving while suspended, plus contempt of court. That arrest dated back to Oct. 10, 2022, when he was originally stopped for having an obstructed license tag. The MHP citation noted Spano's 13 prior convictions.
Belgrade's Wendy's was the scene of the crime -- with customer and Bozeman resident Tomothy P. Penberthy-Neville, 36, passed out in the restaurant's parking lot, and people calling for a welfare check on him. They also were worried he would drive off, intoxicated. This was a little past midnight on March 18. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.152 BAC, according to police. The MHP trooper arrested him for 4th offense DUI.
Belgrade resident Brandon Daniel Naranche, 43, was arrested March 19 on a local bench warrant. He had earlier been arrested by the MHP for 4th+ offense driving without insurance and had been ordered by the court to surrender his vehicle's plates and registration before Jan. 27, which hee did not do.
That night he had been recognized by a Belgrade cop when he drove by the Taco Bell, and was witnessed at the Farmer's Co-op, getting out of the driver's seat and pretending someone else was driving. His driving status was suspended, due to unpaid child support. There's more: when jailed, a search of his van turned up a baggie of meth, police said. A Belgrade cop arrested him for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
The Belgrade Town Pump on Business Hub Drive was the scene March 16 of the arrest of Billings resident Kendra Tome Clarkson, 31. She eventually flunked her field sobriety tests, according to police She was initially arrested for 3rd offense DUI-drugs, but after a drug K-9 search of her car, and the discovery of meth, she was instead arrested and jailed for alleged felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Belgrade resident Mario V. Moreno, 39, was the focus of a midnight deputy's visit on March 20 at his Belgrade residence. In the course of their investigation, deputies found bullet holes in the kitchen door to the garage, three of the four bullets going through the garage and ricocheting off a neighbor's house. Another bullet had been shot through the kitchen's ceiling, into a child's bedroom. Moreno kept saying nothing had happened and the deputies could leave. He and a friend, Dylan Shane Gatz, were both arrested. Moreno was charged with multiple counts of criminal endangerment for firing a handgun inside an occupied dwelling.
Gatz, 20, admitted the gun was his, and he'd brought it from his truck to the home for safe keeping. He was charged with disorderly conduct, and obstruction, because he allegedy lied to the deputies about what happened, according to police He was jailed on $520 bond.
Gallatin Gateway resident Samantha Rose Furgeson, 26, was arrested for an alleged assault in Big Sky in the parking lot of the Tips Up Bar. It was March 16 at 10 p.m. According to the man she allegedly assaulted, he was almost attacked by her dog as he was walking in the parking lot with a to-go box of food. When he asked her to restrain her dog, she punched and slapped him, and knocked the box out of his hands. Witnesses verified his version of the incident. She said he threatened to hurt her dog, but she didn't hit him. She was jailed in lieu of bond.
Belgrade resident Christopher Len Snyder, 34, was the focus of a March 16 domestic assault report near Dotty's Casino on N. Seventh Ave. in Bozeman. Officers were told that a man was trying to "rip a woman from a car" and had hit her several times. When arrested, Snyder said he "blacked out" and didn't remember what he did. When searched, meth was found in his car and he was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, police said. He was jailed on no bond.
It was 10 p.m. and Bozeman resident Carvell Rashawn Hervis Levine, 28, was speeding down Huffine Lane at 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. Earlier, the MHP had witnessed him swerve within his lane, and then swerve around a pickup stopped at a red light. He at first said he'd had nothing to drink, but then flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.055 BAC. He couldn't find the car's registration, and had an April 2019 reckless driving conviction. He also was driving on a revoked driver's license, according to police. He was arrested for driving as a habitual offender, 2nd offense reckless driving, and failure to provide registration.
A Bozeman cop was called to assist a couple of state probation officers arrest Bozeman resident Chad Edward Cole, 36, on March 16. A woman said he had beaten, and then strangled her. He was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault plus the probation infraction and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman transient Joshua Patrick Gretsch, 25, was arrested March 17 near the HRDC's Warming Center on Wheat Drive for strangulation. According to the Bozeman cop report, another man pulled Gretsch off the woman in question, and she was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. She alleged considerable physical and sexual assault from Gretsch, including threatened torture and rape if she reported the assaults. He countered that she poked him, and bit him around 100 times, according to law enforcement. He was jailed without bond, and also arrested on a probation hold for being charged with felony strangulation.
Bozeman resident Arthur Raymond Sanchez, 41, was verbally arguing with a woman, then starting throwing various possession around the dwelling's porch, then threw the woman to the ground. Sanchez denied everything, and said he was busy deescalating the situation. Her injuries matched her story; he said she must have been injured elsewhere, and did them to herself. He was arrested for domestic assault, and jailed without bond. n n n
Howard Beach, N.Y., resident Curtis J. Marcellin, 41, would be charged with a domestic assault and tampering with a phone. It was March 16 and according to the arrest report, he had been physically fighting off and on with the victim during the evening into the early morning. He had been screaming at her to give him the phone number of a previous boyfriend, and punching the furniture -- and her, including body-slamming her into furniture, according to police. She tried to call 911, but Marcelli fought her for the phone, getting him the "tampering with a phone charge."
A check of his criminal history showed that he had been arrested four weeks earlier for felony kidnapping out of Orange County, California. The victim in the Bozeman incident was also the victim in the California incident. On Feb. 28 he had also racked up two strangulation charges, and two counts of assault with a weapon, for feinting hitting her with a glass bottle and with a shovel. He was arrested and held without bond.
Belgrade resident Thomas James Beeda, 41, was arrested March 21 on a local bench warrant for neglecting to appear in court for sentencing on a careless driving charge issued by the MHP.
Manhattan resident Troy Edward Tix, 54, was arrested March 15 on a Jefferson County bench warrant dating back to July 9, 2020 for fishing without a license, in Cardwell.
Bozeman resident Chad Edward Cole, 36, was arrested on a probation hold March 16 for the offense of quitting his job, felony strangulation, and using meth. Jailed on $75,000 bond.
Jasmine Joy Christianson, 27 was arrested March 19 on a Silver Bow County bench warrant for 2nd offense driving while suspended, 1st offense no insurance, no registration and contempt of court. She also was picked up on a Jan. 9 warrant for burglary; a March 9 warrant for violating the conditions of her bail by not showing up in court, and a Nov. 2, 2021 warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge District Court for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Bozeman resident Amanda Lynn Sumida, 32, was arrested by a Belgrade police officer March 15 on a bench warrant out of Broadwater County for ignoring multiple charges, including 3rd offense letting someone else drive her uninsured vehicle, and failing to register said vehicle. Those charges dated back to Jan. 25, 2023.
Billings resident Robert Schilling, 34, was arrested Feb. 22 in Billings by a Yellowstone County deputy on a bench warrant out of Gallatin County. He had originally been arrested for 2nd offense driving while suspended, but had neglected to appear in court after posting bond last October.