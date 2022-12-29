On Dec. 23, Belgrade resident Timothy John Kinnunen, 35, was arrested as he was being processed at the jail on another charge. A detention officer found a metal pill box full of 30 mg oxycodone pills. Kinnunen refused to comment on the pills and was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police. He was held without bond.

