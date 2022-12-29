On Dec. 23, Belgrade resident Timothy John Kinnunen, 35, was arrested as he was being processed at the jail on another charge. A detention officer found a metal pill box full of 30 mg oxycodone pills. Kinnunen refused to comment on the pills and was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police. He was held without bond.
Bozeman resident Korry James Broderick, 25, rolled his Subaru wagon off Gooch Hill Road. It was found in the ditch, on its top, and he was found at a neighboring home. He flunked his field sobriety tests, was evasive with answers to how he’d had to drink, and blew a preliminary breath test of 0.191. He was arrested for aggravated 1st offense DUI. All this was Dec. 21 at 11 p.m.
Belgrade resident Michael Jordan Budak, 31, was arrested Dec. 26 for the alleged strangulation of a family member. By the time the incident was over, the Belgrade Police, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Dept., the Montana Highway Patrol and the Central Valley Fire Department paramedics had all become a part of the scenario. When the cops were originally called at 5:09 p.m., Budak fled the scene and was found by the MHP on Jackrabbit Lane. According to the arrest report, the victim had been on the phone with another man , and said that Budak “needs to get up and do something; he can’t just be laying around.” When he heard that, he got off the couch and “came roaring at her,” knocking her to the ground and straddling her with both hands around her throat. He then strangled her from behind, only letting her go if she promised to not call the cops. As soon as he let her up, she started yelling for help. She was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for medical care, according to police.
Budak denied he had strangled her, telling the deputy that he had been awakened by the victim yelling at him, and “when he stood up abruptly, that caused the victim to fall backwards onto a dog food bowl and fall. Then, “I tried to pick her up and she was like panicking and maybe my arm went around her neck.” When asked again to clarify what had happened, he said “I don’t know. I was half asleep.” He was jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Jeremy Thomas Meyer, 26, was arrested Christmas Day at 12:27 p.m. for partner strangulation. According to the report, although they were no longer dating, he still lived with an ex and at 3 a.m. he started throwing things at her. When she tried to grab her phone, he choked her from behind and she hid in the bathroom for awhile. She eventually came out and he punched her repeatedly and hit her against a door. When arrested, he told the police he never strangled her, but had instead just wrapped his arm around her neck — sans pressure — to calm her down. Meyer had considerable defensive wounds. He was jailed on no bond.
Great Falls resident Christina Faith Davis, 29, was eventually arrested Dec. 23 after a traffic stop by the Motel 6. She was a passenger in the traffic stop, and was found with meth and meth paraphernalia. She was booked for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the car, Bozeman resident Ryan Todd Ricci, 41, was originally stopped because he had exited the nearby McDonald’s without his headlights, saw the Bozeman cops, and then pulled back into the parking lot. He was already under investigation for possessing a stolen firearm and a stolen vehicle, and for trafficking meth from Idaho, according to police. An officer with a drug dog was called in, and the dog alerted on the car. Ricci was initially arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
West Yellowstone resident John David Turman, 39, was arrested Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. for a domestic assault. The incident happened in West Yellowstone, when a family member said Turman was “flailing, pacing and acting out” because he couldn’t visit with his son. Turman then said he would kill himself if he couldn’t see his son. He then swung at another family member, and threatened him with a steak knife. He then threatened to kill himself by dragging the steak knife across his own throat. He said he was going to another house, and that if he was arrested again, he would be back to kill both family members at the first house. He was eventually arrested for assault with a weapon. He was held on no bond.
Bozeman resident Katherine Helen Nicole Silverstein, 29, was arrested Christmas Eve after a family member said he had barricaded himself and a couple children in the back of the house. The deputy got on scene at 7:09 p.m. The caller had taken phone videos of Silverstein screaming and manhandling the children. She was arrested for a domestic assault and held on no bond.
The seventh time’s the charm: Manhattan resident Angus James Clemenhagen, 37, drove himself into the ditch by Stagecoach Road and Heeb Road on Dec. 27. A neighbor called it in to the Manhattan police, and said he “appeared intoxicated.” The local police found him at home, and due to the bad weather took him to the Manhattan police station for his field sobriety tests, which he flunked. He then refused to give both a breath sample and a blood sample. A court order took care of that. Records showed that he had six previous DUI convictions, and he was arrested and jailed for 7th offense DUI. He was additionally arrested on a probation hold, according to police.
Butte resident Scott Anthony Nuthak, 31, was arrested after the MHP witnessed him almost cause an accident on I-90 just west of the Belgrade freeway exit. The MHP report notes that Nuthak was weaving in his lane, after suddenly stopping on the freeway and almost causing a semi to rear-end hi car. He admitted he had just come from the local methadone clinic, and flunked his field sobriety tests. The MHP had an additional call from two hours earlier, a complaint that Nuthak had almost side-swiped another car. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI and jailed.
Bench warrants
Bozeman resident Edwin Gary Knight, 56, was arrested on two local bench warrants Dec. 24 for numerous MHP charges, including 1st offense and 2nd offense driving while suspended, no seatbelt, no insurance, obstructed windshield, no registration, and five counts of contempt of court. He had originally missed an October court appearance.