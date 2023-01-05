It was that magical week between Christmas and New Year’s—with a lot of DUI arrests, a lot of restraining orders—and everything in between. So here we go:
Belgrade resident Corey Dale Julien, 33, was arrested for driving while suspended. County deputies were looking for him for a suspected domestic assault, but the suspended driving violation popped up, and he was jailed on the bond for that crime.
Reese Creek resident Tia Jo Frey, 32, was stopped New Year’s Eve at 5:30 p.m. for weaving in and out of traffic on Jackrabbit Lane, and driving 20 mph below the speed limit. A deputy followed her for awhile, and she continued to weave and vary her speed. She then flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a breath sample of 0.000, suggesting a probable drug-related DUI. When jailed, she admitted she’d hidden her meth pipe inside herself. She was arrested and jailed for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and 1st offense DUI. She was driving on a Texas ID.
Belgrade resident Renee Yvonne Reynolds, 40, was discovered driving a stolen truck, but ended up arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. It was 1 a.m. and she was observed driving in Bozeman in an area of N. 7th known for drug activity. She was the passenger in the above vehicle, and had an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges. At the jail an inventory of her possession found various and sundry bindles and cannisters of meth. A check of her criminal history showed two pending felony drug charges, but no convictions.
Three Forks resident James Alan Paige, 50, was in Manhattan Jan. 2, busy allegedly ignoring a restraining order, and just outside the jurisdiction of the Manhattan police. It was almost 10 p.m., Paige was hundreds of feet closer to the protected party than he was supposed to be, and he fled the scene and was clocked on the freeway at 100 mph. He eventually slowed and stopped at the Conoco gas station on U.S. 287 in Three Forks. The report said he “was uncooperative.” He had been observed driving within 20 feet of the victim’s residence, although the restraining order ordered him to stay at least 300 feet away. He said he was dropping off friends and thought that was OK. He explained his speeding as wanting to get to a lighted area, because he did not trust law enforcement. He was arrested for violating a restraining order, and fleeing from law enforcement.
Bozeman resident Terrance Donte Smith, 48, was fingered for the theft of a pistol, among other items. A camper owner called the Bozeman police Jan. 2 to report that his camper had been broken into the day before. Thousands of dollars of tools and guns were missing, and after making the police report, the owner called back to say that people were outside his camper, commenting that “someone is in it, now.” He was arrested for felony burglary, and admitted he had an order from Colorado prohibiting him from having a gun. He was jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Leonard l. Edmo, Jr., 27, was arrested and jailed Dec. 30 for four different violations, starting with turning right in front of a MHP vehicle and not yielding the right-of-way. It was 10:30 p.m. at the Blue Basket on Springhill Road. The probable cause filing said
Edmo fluctuated between cordial and swearing, smelled as if he’d been drinking and wouldn’t elaborate on how much he’d had to drink. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.292 BAC. Later, he was also arrested on a probation hold for getting a DUI arrest, no insurance and a right-of-way violation, according to police
Bozeman transient Lucinda Lopez, 48, had assaulted an employee of the Warming Center, but was eventually jailed Jan. 2 for possession of dangerous drug, according to police. She’d been hiding in a bathroom stall, refused to come out and continued to huddle in the stall corner even after the stall door was kicked in by Bozeman police officers. She’d been repeatedly asked to leave the Warming Center for being disorderly. When taken to jail, drug paraphernalia and meth were found in her backpack. She said the backpack was hers, but didn’t know who the contraband belonged to. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, and possession of paraphernalia are pending.
Bozeman transient Jonathon Wayne Faseler, 31, was arrested Dec. 30 after family members called for a welfare check since he hadn’t been heard from in months. The last they knew, he was in Texas. He was found at the Warming Center, after having been kicked out of the Treasure State Hostel on East Main in Bozeman. Since he was a convicted sex offender for sexual assault on a child, and had been staying at the Hostel for six weeks, he was arrested for not registering as a sex offender within three days, as required by Montana law, according to police. He was jailed on no bond.
It was Dec. 28 and Three Forks resident Thomas James Duffy, 37, was witnessed driving around the Three Forks Ponds, by a deputy who was aware Duffy had an active bench warrant. It was 7:48 a.m. and he was arrested for driving while suspended and no insurance.
According to probable cause paperwork, Bozeman resident Blake Padric Moynahan, 28, had been busy selling drugs to undercover detectives with the Missouri River Task Force, including large amounts of cocaine. That got him a surprise visit Dec. 28, from officers who had a search warrant, and found a small bit of cocaine—and a large amount of ketamine hidden under his mattress. He admitted he had the ketamine, but said it actually belonged to a friend in Billings. He was arrested for felony possession (of dangerous drugs) with intent to distribute and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Michael Jeffrey Sippl, 26, was stopped Dec. 29 on Huffine for speeding, clocked at 54 mph in a 45 mph zone. It was at 12:49 a.m. and he admitted coming from a bar and having had “just two Moscow Mules.” He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a preliminary breath test of 0.145. He was jailed for 2nd offense DUI.
Three Forks resident Kalene Jean Bowser. 37, was arrested New Years day at 7:48 a.m. for 2nd offense aggravated DUI. The deputy stated he was specifically looking for Bowser for probation violations when he found her in her car at the Main Street Thriftway gas station in Three Forks. She flunked field sobriety tests, and refused to give both a breath and a blood sample, according to police. Bowser had a suspended license from her 1st DUI, and another driving while suspended violation from Nov. 1, 2022. At that time she had had a rollover crash on Talc Road, and had no insurance.
Bench warrants
Belgrade resident Christopher Stevens Killmeyer, 40, was arrested Dec. 29 on a local bench warrant on original charges of ignoring a restraining order, which morphed into contempt of court charges for ignoring a court date.