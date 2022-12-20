Three Forks resident Danial Irvin Bauer, Jr., 49, was arrested Dec. 18 for 2nd offense domestic assault. The alleged incident took place in Three Forks, and three family members had removed themselves from Bauer and were found outside, waiting for the deputy in sub-freezing temperatures. It was at 6:30 p.m. The order of probable cause characterized Bauer as "intoxicated and becoming violent."
He had punched and broken a door and a fridge, according to police. He was jailed without bond.
The next day, Dec. 19, the deputy found out that Bauer had continued to contact the woman in question, despite a no contact order, and had asked her to not tell anyone he'd been in contact. This was at 9:34 p.m. At 9:40 p.m. the victim called the deputy to report that Bauer had just called her, again. He was located in a local hotel, and arrested again for violation of a no contact order. He was held without bond.
Belgrade resident Juan Perez Lopez, 28, drove his Chrysler 200 off into a ditch on Baxter Lane. at 8 p.m. Lopez admitted to drinking three beers, and there were several open cans of Modelo beer in his car. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and then blew a 0.246 BAC. He didn't speak English, but through a translation service admitted that he didn't have a driver's license, nor did the other two men in his car, which was licensed in Idaho. He was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI, open container, and no license.
Bozeman resident Kevin Hervey Colmenero Mendoza, 29, was stopped Dec. 18 on Jackrabbit Lane and Valley Center Road for going 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. He also was driving a Chevy truck with a registration that had expired in May. He was also arrested for 1st offense DUI and possession of marijuana and its products or paraphernalia, i.e. a marijuana pipe. This transpired at 7:46 p.m.
Livingston resident Dalyn Ivy Johnson, 22, was arrested in Belgrade Dec. 13 when his probation officer allegedly found his bag of meth and meth paraphernalia in the closet of a Belgrade home. He was jailed on no bond for criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
The drugs were found during a probation home visit, in which Johnson was discovered in violations of numerous regulations: The probation told him to sit down and be still but he didn't; he both possessed and used meth; and he was cavorting with a known felony, with whom he did not have permission to cavort, according to law enforcement. Johnson was held on $25,000 bond. He was on probation following a July 14 crash by the Frontage Road airport exit, when he was driving while on a suspended license.
Big Sky resident Timothy Ray Webb, 30, (until recently a Belgrade resident), got caught up in a Dec. 13 local sex sting, run by the county sheriff to combat human trafficking and child exploitation. According to police, Webb thought he was talking to an underage girl, and sent her multiple photos. He then decided to drive from Big Sky to meet the supposed underage girl, promising her various sexual escapades, which would be illegal with a minor. When arrested, he admitted he'd driven from Big Sky, but denied it was for sex.
Webb's criminal record had a "lengthy past related to drugs," according to police. He did had a restraining order barring him from contact with a specific female, 15. He was arrested for sexual abuse of children, according to jail records.
Bozeman resident Willis B. Haagenson, 34, went off into the ditch with his Chevy Silverado Dec. 14 in south Bozeman around 9 p.m. According to the deputy's report, he both looked, smelled and acted drunk, and was wearing a wrist band from a local bar. He refused to do his field sobriety tests, and to give a breath sample. He had previous DUI convictions in 2017, 2014, and two in 2011, He was arrested for 5th offense DUI and jailed on no bond.
Local transient Manuel Anthony Bustamente, Jr., 52, was arrested for strangulation on Dec. 15 at the HRDC "Tiny Houses" on Wheat Drive. Bozeman cops answered an "assault in progress" call at 9:38 p.m. According to the arrest report, he had taken a shower at the home of the victim, and got angry when she didn't have a clean towel for him. He then grabbed her from behind, strangled her and repeatedly punched her head, according to police She said Bustamente had already threatened to kill her, and said he didn't mind jail. When questioned by the police, he said nothing had happened. Bustamente, however, was covered with the defensive injuries the victim said she had caused, trying to get free. He continued to threaten the jail doctor and nurse, stating "Don't piss me off; I'll **** this whole town up." A record search showed three felony convictions and 14 misdemeanor convictions, including a 2015 3rd offense domestic assault. He was initially charged with 1st offense domestic assault.
Great Falls resident Evelyn Ashley Morrisey, 39, would be eventually arrested Dec. 16 for 2nd offense aggravated DUI. As the evening unfolded, This incident was originally called in at 2:44 a.m. as a DUI after she had left her Jeep running in the middle of the parking lot of the Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic at Cottonwood and Huffine. The deputy in question found her driving north on Jackrabbit Lane. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew two different breath samples. one 0.256 BAC and the second, 0.227 BAC. She was jailed on $2,585 bond.
Billings resident Heather Renee Logan, 51, was originally reported Dec. 15 from Park County dispatch as an intoxicated driver. The MHP found her east of the North 7th exit, which she took, and then used to reenter the freeway, apparently to elude the MHP. She continued part the 19th Avenue interchange, going for another mile until spike strips knocked out both of her left tires. "The driver was noncompliant," according to the report, and attempted to make it impossible to handcuff her. "Highly intoxicated," she fell asleep in the patrol car. She said she'd had just one drink and refused to perform the field sobriety tests or give a breath test. She was arrested for 1st offense DUI, fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest. According to the MHP complaint, she fled from the officers for four miles, had no proof of insurance, and failed to maintain her lane.
Bench warrants
Three Forks resident Jay Dee Cline, 63, was picked up on a probation hold, and revoked for "absconding," since he had blown off three meeting swith his probation officer since November.
Bozeman transient Arthur Angelo Martinez, 57, was arrested on a probation hold for numerous probation violations, including lying about using meth and actually using meth, since his drug tests came back positive for meth, according to law enforcement.
Transient Logan Daniel Wilson, 28, was arrested on a probation hold Dec. 13 for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, admitting that he had used the same, and for being in a casino. Bond set at $25,000.
Livingston resident Randolph Frederick Taylor, 25, was arrested on a city of Livingston bench warrants on original charges of driving while suspended, theft and careless driving. He had not paid his court fines and fees.
Rapid City, South Dakota, resident Amanda Ann Riley, 38, was arrested Dec. 15 on a local bench warrant. Initially, she was cited for no insurance, but the check she used to pay that fine bounced. The original charge dated back to Feb. 13, 2011.
Bozeman resident Clinton Durham, 37, was arrested Dec. 19 for the probation violation of having a meth pipe. Bond set at $35,000.
Bozeman resident Michael Costanzo, 46, was arrested Dec. 19 on a probation hold for using meth, and getting fired from his job, according to police.