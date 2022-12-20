Three Forks resident Danial Irvin Bauer, Jr., 49, was arrested Dec. 18 for 2nd offense domestic assault. The alleged incident took place in Three Forks, and three family members had removed themselves from Bauer and were found outside, waiting for the deputy in sub-freezing temperatures. It was at 6:30 p.m. The order of probable cause characterized Bauer as "intoxicated and becoming violent."

He had punched and broken a door and a fridge, according to police. He was jailed without bond.

Tags

Recommended for you