Belgrade resident Stephen Michael Katibah, 30, was arrested Sept. 26 for cruelty to animals (beating and torturing a puppy), and for injuring a family member. The assistance call came in at 8:45 a.m. because Katibah was upset that the puppy had pooped in the house and the family member had not yet cleaned it up. He shoved the teenage family member into a door frame, and tried to grab the puppy. He then threw the puppy down the stairs of a second floor apartment, visibly injuring the animal, according to police. A neighbor told the deputy she heard so many children screaming and crying that she came out to see what was going on.

He told the deputy he had just picked up the puppy to place it outside and it must have rolled off the second story balcony, but he hadn’t thrown it. A neighbor told the deputy that he admitted to her that “I shouldn’t have done that.” He also told other children in the home that “I just meant to put the dog on the porch.’ He was given a seventy-two hour no contact order.

