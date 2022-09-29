Belgrade resident Stephen Michael Katibah, 30, was arrested Sept. 26 for cruelty to animals (beating and torturing a puppy), and for injuring a family member. The assistance call came in at 8:45 a.m. because Katibah was upset that the puppy had pooped in the house and the family member had not yet cleaned it up. He shoved the teenage family member into a door frame, and tried to grab the puppy. He then threw the puppy down the stairs of a second floor apartment, visibly injuring the animal, according to police. A neighbor told the deputy she heard so many children screaming and crying that she came out to see what was going on.
He told the deputy he had just picked up the puppy to place it outside and it must have rolled off the second story balcony, but he hadn’t thrown it. A neighbor told the deputy that he admitted to her that “I shouldn’t have done that.” He also told other children in the home that “I just meant to put the dog on the porch.’ He was given a seventy-two hour no contact order.
A deputy took the puppy to a local veterinarian for an injured pelvis and leg.
Three Forks resident Terrie Jo Beck, 47, was arrested Sept. 26 for 2nd offense DUI. She admitted she’d taken Benadryl and told police she had fallen asleep and driven off Pole Gulch Road into a ditch and through a fence. After the accident she took the plates off the car. She also was driving without insurance. She was jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Ryan Travis Nielsen, 36, was arrested and jailed Sept. 26 for 1st offense DUI. He was stopped south of the Arby’s on Harmon Stream at 10:15 p.m. He was argumentative and smelled of alcohol, but said he had just had a “Jack and Coke.” He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.147 PBT. A second test came back at 0.114. He was originally stopped for careless driving and sloppy turns.
Local transient, James Garrett Venable, 50, was arrested Sept. 23 at 12:40 a.m. after being witnessed driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee and leaving the North 19th rest stop. He was initially arrested because he had an active warrant from Belgrade, and an active arrest warrant from Madison County. Police said the man also had a couple bags of meth in plain sight in the stolen Jeep and he was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested on a $610 bond from Belgrade, and a $285 bond from Madison County.
Havre resident Gabriel Lee Woods, 23, was drunk, ended up in the barrow pit and got arrested Sept. 23. At 1:30 a.m. the Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report that a Chevy Cobalt was stuck in a ditch on Cottonwood
Road and Stuckey. Woods was found, sitting in the car, with its door open, and said he’d had four Blue Moons four or five hours earlier. He flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a preliminary breath test 0.138. A later breath test came in at 0.106, according to police.
He was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
Four Corners area resident Joseph Anthony Bonamarte, 41, was arrested Sept. 25 for beating up and strangling an older family member. Around 2 p.m. a deputy arrived in response to a report of an assault. The alleged victim was “covered in blood” with “a large amount of blood on his clothing.” The two had previously worked together, but Bonamarte had been fired. He insisted he had never touched the victim, but due to that man’s injuries, Bonamarte was arrested for repeatedly punching and strangling the victim. He was arrested for family member assault, and jailed without bond.
Pable resident Samantha Lynn Oldhorn, 45, was stopped and searched in the parking lot of the Lucky Lils Casino on West Main in Bozeman. It was Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m. She was found with meth and drug paraphernalia and jailed on felony possession charges.
Bozeman resident Waylon Adam Carroll, 42, left his car in a car wash bay for two hours; someone thought that was suspicious and called the Belgrade police. It was Sept. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the Rocky Mountain Car Wash on Jackrabbit Lane. The Belgrade cop found a car with Washington plates hooked up to a trailer with Montana plates, and another Montana car parked directly behind them, supposedly abandoned in the cleaning bay. Employees had seen people getting out of the first vehicle and cutting a lock off the trailer.
A man in the trailer said he was washing the car and trailer for a friend, who was next door at the Jackpot Casino. Those people, when found in the Casino, denied any involvement with the car and trailer. When Carroll saw the Belgrade police, he ran to the Flying J truck stop, and tried to hide by discarding some of his clothes and a couple knives in a trashcan. By now a MHP trooper, another Belgrade cop and a county deputy have shown up. Carroll tried to use another man’s ID. Eventually he admitted who he really was, and said there was meth and opiates in the trialer. In total, 20 grams of meth, 47 grams of heroin, 117 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and $10,000 in cash were found in the trailer. He was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of property subject to forfeiture (the cash). He was held without bond.
Bozeman resident Casey Albert Murray, 35, was arrested Sept. 24 for assault with a weapon. It was 10:15 p.m., near the county fairgrounds. According to the report, two neighbors were “battling it out,” Both men were drunk, and started to argue over business ideas. Murray took a hammer to a work vehicle and broke its windshield, broke various things in the house and raised the hammer against the other man. He was jailed without bond.
Belgrade resident Christopher Stevens Killmeyer, 40, was arrested for violating a restraining order. He’d been given a “onetime civil standby” to get his property from an address, had asked for another standby to get more possessions, but violated the court order by being too close to the address while waiting for the deputies. He was arrested for violating a court order, and jailed without bond.
Big Sky resident Adrian Torres-Perales, 46, hit another car in Big Sky after he’d been swerving over the double yellow line and the fog line on Lone Mountain Trail. It was Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. and Torres-Perales was driving a vehicle registered in Arizona. He had Mexican identification, but no driver’s license. He couldn’t speak English, and tried to give a vehicle recall notice to the deputy who had asked for his registration. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.224 BAC. He was arrested and jailed for 1st offense DUI.
New Orleans resident Paul Gyasi Watkins, 22, was causing a ruckus Sept. 27 at the Buck’s T-4 Lodge in the Canyon. He told the deputy at 9:10 a.m. that he was being “treated poorly” by his roommate and his frinds, but the deputy was forced to draw his taser to get Watkins to do what he was told. Watkins was moved to the motel hallway, where he sat on the floor and used his cellphone to repeatedly call 911. When told to knock it off, he bit one deputy on the leg. Thus, he was arrested for assault on a peace officer. He needed to be put in a WRAP restraint to be taken to jail, according to police. He was arrested for assault and resisting arrest and held on no bond.
Helena resident Kayla J. James, 26, was arrested by the MHP for obstruction. She’d been stopped on Interstate 90 east of the Belgrade exit, and tried to use her sister’s ID so the trooper wouldn’t discover she had an active $60,000 arrest warrant.