...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and
Boulder Mountains and Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result
in a few hours of blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Cops & courts: Man charged with alleged rapes involving 14-year-old girls
Belgrade resident James Derkach, 19, was arrested Dec. 8 for two alleged rapes police say happened in August. Both alleged victims were 14-year-old girls, according to police. The sexual assaults happened in the Mountain View subdivision, according to law enforcement.
According to the complaint recently filed by the county attorney’s office, the mother of one of the girls contacted the Belgrade police in September. Because the rapes occurred in the subdivision, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation. According to the investigation, the girls said Derkach got them drunk first, and raped one of them on the hood of his Toyota Corolla. One of the girls recorded the night on her phone, including the condom he used and discarded in the subdivision park. The sheriff’s deputy investigating the assault used the recording to — after the fact — retrieve the discarded condom. Derkach told the deputy that the sex was the girls’ idea, according to police. He is charged with two felony rapes.
n n n
Texas resident Harry p. Mann, Jr., 61, was stopped Dec. 9 on the Frontage Road near the airport, in his Ford Escape, and apparently unconscious. When the deputy approached him, he did drive into the deputy’s car. He thought he might be having a medical emergency, but did admit to “having a few” drinks. Because of the below freezing, icy weather, he was taken to the jail for his field sobriety tests, which he failed. He blew a 0.160 BAC and was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Bozeman transient Saturnino Mario Flores, III, 55, had slid off in the southbound ditch of Highway 191 in the Gallatin Gateway area Dec. 7 — and ended up with a DUI. It was 11 p.m. The arresting Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed Flores trying to hide his beer cans, eventually admitting to “one tallboy” but having two open 40 oz. Modelo beer cans in his truck He was unsteady and stumbling trying to get out of the ditch and flunked his field sobriety tests. He blew a 0.197 preliminary breath test and was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI, and open container.
He made an appearance in last week’s Belgrade News, arrested as an unregistered violent offender. He was also arrested for the meth and the meth pipe found on his person, and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jesse Michael Reichert, 40, was arrested Dec. 11 for violating a restraining order held by a Belgrade resident. He’d been contacting their child outside the hours allowed by the court, and using the child as a third party to contact an ex he was legally barred from contacting. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
Belgrade resident Logan Daniel Wilson, 28, was eventually arrested for a backpack full of possibly stolen items, including drones and frozen steaks, according to police. It was found at the Gran Tree on Dec. 12 at 4:45 a.m. He’d stashed it outside the casino, but was on probation and not supposed to be in a casino. Meth was found in his backpack; he was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Ethan Charles Lein, 28, was arrested Dec. 11 for partner strangulation. The deputy met the other party at the hospital, where she bore signs of having been strangled, according to police.
n n n
Bozeman resident Liberti Anne Bonvicino, 47, was arrested for 4th offense DUI Dec. 9 after she meandered over the center line on Huffine Lane. According to the MHP trooper, she flunked her field sobriety tests, admitted to taking prescription medicine and cough syrup. She blew a 0.021 BAC. She had three previous DUI convictions, and another felony DUI case pending.
n n n
A Bozeman transient was stopped midnight Dec. 11 for walking in the middle of Durston Road and blocking traffic as he tried to hitchhike. He was “belligerent, and intoxicated” and carrying a bottle of bourbon in a paper bag. He had a baggie of psychedelic mushrooms and was arrested for being a drunk pedestrian, resisting arrest and felony possession of dangerous drugs, according to police. He was jailed on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Gary Michael Tyson Maddox, 39, was arrested Dec. 12 for strangulation of a partner. It started with a 911 hang up call at 11 p.m. When Bozeman police got to the address, they found a victim who had been punched in the back and face, scratched, and who told a story of being told she would be having sex with Maddox that night, either with or without her permission. She said he strangled her to the point of passing out, while Maddox threatening to kill her, according to police
n n n
Bozeman resident Harrison Monroe Shepherd, 18, was arrested Dec. 12 for a theft scam he’d been allegedly running on GameStop, his employer. According to his boss, he’d ring up phony sales, then load the payments for the faux sales onto a Master Card gift card. He also freely helped himself to store merchandise, as gifts to family and himself. The total of his alleged thievery was $5,179. He was jailed on no bond for felony theft. He told the Bozeman cops he used the money for food, gas, and college tuition, according to police.
n n n
Bench warrants
Belgrade resident Connor James White, 25, was arrested Dec. 7 on four — count ‘em, four — local bench warrants, three from the Gallatin County Sheriff and one from the Montana Highway Patrol. One regarded charges of driving on a suspended license, and six counts of contempt of court for blowing off a court date. That warrant dated back to Oct. 28, 2021. Another warrant, dating from March 22, 2022, for failing to appear in court the previous December. The third warrant dated from Oct. 28, 2021 for 2nd offense DUI, driving while suspended and three counts of contempt of court. The fourth warrant, from the MHP, was from Feb. 2, 2022 for obstruction, hit-and-run, failure to give notice of an accident by quickest means, open container, leaving the scene of an accident without permission, driving while suspended, no insurance, reckless driving, and three counts of contempt of court. He was additionally served with a bench warrant revoking the conditions of his release from a justice court order of Oct. 19, 2021.
n n n
Belgrade resident Charles Lewis Milliron, 53, was arrested on a probation hold for numerous violations: he’d failed to find employment, nor had he reported to probation after getting out of jail; refused to cooperate with a court-ordered program; and has yet to complete the six month sex offender program, although he’s been in the program for 15 years. This last time, he failed to report for treatment on Dec. 7. Bond set at $25,000.
n n n
Bozeman resident Brian Michael Welty, 33, was arrestedDec. 7 on a probation hold for his usage of fentanyl and Benzos.
n n n
Butte resident Amanda Gerry, 34, was picked up on a Columbus City Court bench warrant for no registration, 3rd offense no insurance and contempt of court. she had blown off a court date.
n n n
Colorado resident Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, was arrested Dec. 7 on a Madison County bench warrant for 2nd offense DUI and driving while suspended. She ignored a November court date.
n n n
West Yellowstone resident Tristan Nathaniel Curtiss, 34, was arrested on a local bench warrant for driving while suspended and contempt of court. He ignored a court hearing.
n n n
John Myers Zachary was arrested on a bench warrant out of Ravalli County for violating the conditions of his suspended sentence.