Belgrade resident James Derkach, 19, was arrested Dec. 8 for two alleged rapes police say happened in August. Both were of 14-year-old girls, according to police. The sexual assaults happened in the Mountain View subdivision, according to law enforcement.

According to the complaint recently filed by the county attorney's office, the mother of one of the girls contacted the Belgrade police in September. Because the rapes occurred in the subdivision, the sheriff's office took over the investigation. The girls said Derkach got them drunk first, and raped one of them on the hood of his Toyota Corolla. One of the girls recorded the night on her phone, including the condom he used and discarded in the subdivision park. The sheriff's deputy investigating the assault used the recording to — after the fact - retrieve the discarded condom. He told the deputy that the sex was the girls' idea, and they actually wanted a threesome with him. He was charged with two felony rapes.

Tags

Recommended for you