A would-be passenger from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, apparently thought it was too quiet at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the airport in Belgrade and tried to pick a fight with another waiting passenger. Then yelled at passengers who he thought should have already started boarding, according to police When David Patrick Woods, II, 27, was finally arrested by airport cops, he sat down in the concourse and started singing “at the top of his voice.” According to the arrest report, he “was threatening and abusive, challenging others to fight, and making loud, unusual noises.” Additionally, he was charged with “impeding passengers’ ability to safely board (an) American Airlines flight.” He was taken to the county jail.

