A would-be passenger from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, apparently thought it was too quiet at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 28 at the airport in Belgrade and tried to pick a fight with another waiting passenger. Then yelled at passengers who he thought should have already started boarding, according to police When David Patrick Woods, II, 27, was finally arrested by airport cops, he sat down in the concourse and started singing “at the top of his voice.” According to the arrest report, he “was threatening and abusive, challenging others to fight, and making loud, unusual noises.” Additionally, he was charged with “impeding passengers’ ability to safely board (an) American Airlines flight.” He was taken to the county jail.
Three Forks resident Kurtis Chester Scofield, 33, was driving through the Bozeman Walmart parking lot Feb. 25 when it was closed, at 2 a.m. The passenger owned the vehicle. Both insisted they were on their way to Billings, to visit various relatives. Scofield was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, for pills found on his person. He was jailed on no bond.
Belgrade resident Rebecca Lynn Holt, 44, was stopped in Bozeman Feb. 25 at almost midnight. She had “acted suspiciously” at an intersection, and was then stopped for defective lamps over her rear license plate. Because she was on felony probation for drug charges, she and her car were searched. When a Bozeman cop found a glass pipe, she said she had just found it and had nor yet thrown if away. Meth was found in her purse. She was held on felony possession of dangerous drugs, and a probation hold for being in possession of drug paraphernalia, and for not reporting to her Livingston probation officer.
Belgrade resident Gabriel Cortez Lopez, 24, was stopped Feb. 26 at 11:10 p.m. while driving on Jackrabbit Lane, with no rear license plate lamps. With his four-year-old daughter in the car, he admitted he had no driver’s license, and was driving as a revoked habitual offender, according to police. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. He was taken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw, and was charged with criminal child endangerment, 3rd offense driving while revoked, 3rd offense DUI, and 3rd offense no insurance. Held without bond.
Belgrade resident Jace M. Hertzog, 35, was arrested for violating a restraining order. Despite the order, which had been in place since April, 12, 2022, he’d sent the victim hundreds of emails, including 13 sent the day before, according to law enforcement. He was arrested Feb. 24.
Belgrade resident Scott Robert Anderson, 44, was arrested Feb. 24 for pointing a gun at a friend, who was in the defendant’s home, had been drinking with Anderson and thought he might die. The deputy’s report said Anderson was dismissive of the complaint, and “surprised” when the deputy found a gun on his couch. He said the gun was there, because he had been cleaning it, although it was quite dirty and he could not find any cleaning supplies. He was jailed on no bond for assault with a weapon.
No good deed goes unpunished. A local man took a woman along with him on a service call, because they had just spent the night together, after meeting at the Cat’s Paw, and he told police he felt sympathy for her because she was probably homeless. This happened Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., and Bozeman resident Linda Marie Bailey, 39, was left in the truck while he finished a service call. Neighborhood security video showed Bailey trying the doors on various other vehicles before stealing a Ford F350, according to police. She had also stolen the owner’s pooch, in the back of the truck, and hundreds of dollars from the owner’s wallet. She was jailed on no bond.
Three Forks resident Thomas Anthony Evola, 53, was pulled over Feb. 23 on Talc Road near the Frontage Road because the deputy recognized him as a habitual offender with a revoked license. This was at 1:08 p.m. To make the stop even more fun, Evola’s Subaru was displaying license plates assigned to a Ford F150 owned by someone else. He was arrested for 2nd offense driving while revoked, habitual traffic offender, and displaying fictious license plates. He was jailed pending bond.
Three Forks resident James Alan Paige, 50, was arrested Feb. 21 for intimidation and felony possession of dangerous drugs. The arrest dated back to May 2022, when Paige first threatened a county deputy as he was gassing up at the Three Forks Thriftway.
After that day, the deputy said Paige began repeatedly driving past the deputy’s home every night at less than 5 mph. Last December, Paige had an altercation with another deputy, who he admitted he thought was the first deputy. Practically every night he continued his slow motion drive by of the first deputy’s home. At the same time, many informants told the deputies that Paige intended to murder the first deputy, “placing a hatchet in his head.”
On Feb. 21, Paige was at the Thriftway, and started a stare down with the deputy, who was parked and finishing paperwork. Paige was joined by two local, known drug users, who he both waved off as he continued staring at the deputy. He eventually left, but neglected to use his turn signal and was immediately stopped, and eventually arrested for the meth found in his car, and intimidation. Jailed without bond.
West Yellowstone resident Sandra Amada Diaz, 29, was arrested Feb. 21 for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstruction. It was 10:15 p.m. and she was busy breaking glass dishes up and down the length of a public road, “rendering vehicular traffic impassable” on North Electric Street. She eventually stopped, but there was so much glass in the road vehicle tires could be damaged, according to her arrest report. It said she was intoxicated and unsteady on her feet, alternating between calm, screaming and trying to hurt herself, according to police. She had a California ID.
Anchorage, Alaska, resident Mary M. Lewis, 47, was arrested Jan. 7, for not quickly reporting a vehicle crash, and for careless driving.
Bozeman resident Laurel Lin Pederson, 43, was called in as a possible drunk driver for hitting a guard rail Feb. 25, on Bridger Canyon Road. When finally stopped, she admitted she’d been skiing all day at Bridger Bowl, with her two children, according to police. She then failed her field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample. She was arrested for two counts of felony DUI-child endangerment. Pederson was taken to Bozeman Deaconess for an against her will-blood draw. Charges for careless driving are pending.
Bozeman transient Roy Anthony Ramos, 59, was arrested Feb. 25 for walking off from Walmart with a shopping cart full of goods at 10:50 p.m. He was reported to the police as possibly drunk. He was found, pacing, in the Applebee’s parking lot, near the shopping cart. Records say he’d been trespassed from Walmart in August of 2022, and this time had $330 worth of beer and groceries in the cart. He has a record as a convicted felony sex offender, with pending charges for theft and vehicle trespass, according to police. Ramos was held on no bond for burglary.
Bozeman transient Jake Layne Boyle, 30, was arrested Feb. 22 for felony strangulation. He admitted he was trying to kill the other person.
A postal inspector called the Bozeman police, to report that Bozeman resident Nicholas Shields, 29, was about to get a drug shipment mailed from California. When confiscated, his box contained 200 fentanyl pills, enough for 1,980 lethal doses, according to the arrest report. When arrested, he said he thought he’d ordered online Oxy. He was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs.
Bozeman resident William Michael Lancaster, 40, initially piqued the interest of Bozeman law enforcement Feb. 25 when he left Lucky Lil’s at 1 a.m. driving a U-Haul van. The Bozeman cop followed him until he committed various traffic infractions (stopping with his vehicle wheels on the sidewalk, drifted over the yellow line and drove in the bike lane) and he was pulled over. A police drug canine alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs. Lancaster was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident Clinton Ross Durham, 37, and another man threatened to “stomp you ... if you talk to my woman again.” The first man said they illegally entered his trailer, and gave one of the men $100 to not beat him up. In an attempt at poetic justice, it seems that the $100 was what the first man had earlier offered Durham’s girlfriend for sex. There was some confusion over what exact sex act the first man had offered to pay for. By 8:30 p.m., Durham was arrested for felony burglary, his friend and transient Jeremy Nelson was cited for robbery, and Sheldon Antelope was arrested for patronizing prostitution. Durham was also arrested on a probation hold for the burglary.
Bozeman transient Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, was eventually arrested for motor vehicle theft and criminal endangerment. It started when she was witnessed Feb. 26 at 12:50 a.m. driving off in a Ford F350 that wasn’t her’s. She was located at Stucky and 19th in Bozeman, but refused to stop, continuing on a low speed getaway. She was taken to Bozeman Deaconess, where she refused field sobriety tests, but did give a blood sample.
Manhattan resident Kaelan Joseph Shea, 24, was arrested Feb. 21 on a local bench warrant. The original charge dated back to Nov. 10, 2020, when he was arrested for 3rd offense no insurance, but never bothered to go to court. That original arrest occurred on Thorpe Road when he was first stopped for going 51 mph in a 45 mph zone, and for not maintaining his lane.
Belgrade resident Francina Lynn Garza, 24, was arrested Feb. 23 on a Park County bench warrant. She had failed to appear in court after being arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bozeman resident Clinton Durham, 37, was arrested Feb. 24 on a probation hold after he threatened to harm, via text, another probationer. he was jailed on $20,000 bond.
Jameson Thomas Woods was arrested Feb. 23 on a bench warrant out of Park County, for violating the terms of his three year suspended sentence, for felony possession of dangerous drugs, to whit, having more than 60 grams of marijuana and hash oil. Bond of $25,000.