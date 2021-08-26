A Jamaican national working in West Yellowstone was arrested Aug. 18 for felony sexual assault on a 15-year-old fellow worker.
Tarik Hakeen McIntosh, 27, was charged after a July 5 bike ride segued into considerable, and allegedly unwanted, physical contact. At first, he told deputies he wanted an attorney, but then he talked nonstop and explained his actions for 65 minutes, according to court documents. He was arrested for knowingly having sexual contact with a girl, 15, while he was 27.
n n n
Dude, check for security cameras:
On Aug. 18, a deputy was dispatched at 2:50 p.m. to Belgrade’s River Rock area to deal with a recalcitrant ex-boyfriend. It seems Brandon Keith Adams, 50, was accused of kicking in the door to his ex-girlrfriend’s home, and putting her in a headlock.
When the deputy answered the call, no one answered his knock, but he heard the back door and then the back gate open and followed the footsteps in wet grass to where he found Adams.
Adams denied everything and said he had just pushed open the front door, and that the victim was a liar.
The report states that the victim was visibly injured, that Adams outweighed her by about 80 pounds, that the door was kicked open, and that the door frame broken.
“The defendant lied multiple times about fleeing the residence on foot,” the report continued.
Apparently Adams did not know about the home security cameras, which showed him breaking down the door and recorded a whole lot of screaming. He was booked for a domestic assault and criminal mischief.
n n n
Nancy Drew and the Mystery of the One-Eyed Car:
It was 5:17 p.m. on Aug. 18 and a Montana Highway Patrolman going south on Jackrabbit lane noticed that he had just passed a car with one headlight completely missing and a windshield with “significant damage.”
After the patrolman tried to stop it, the car fled down Hulbert Road, and the driver tried to hide among a work crew and an irrigation ditch. Brandon Daniel Naranche, 41, of the Gallatin Gateway area, was cited for third-offense no insurance, obstructing a peace officer, eluding a peace officer, no seatbelt, and first-offense reckless driving.
n n n
That’s my story and I’m sticking to it:
Deputies answered a “fight in progress’ call Aug. 20 at the Tips Up Bar in Big Sky, where an injured Matthew Jack Clennon said he had been assaulted by a woman but didn’t want to pursue charges. Bystanders told a different story, however, saying that Clennon had been picking fights and being “inappropriate” toward women, punching different men, trying to punch other men, and pounding another man’s head into the sidewalk. He was arrested and jailed for assault.
n n n
Someone’s watching you:
Evan Nelson, 19, of Three Forks was arrested Aug. 21 for felony theft for stealing a quadricycle from the Broken Spur Motel. Motel security tape clearly showed Nelson and another man riding away on the bike, around 4:30 p.m., according to court records. The quad bore a metal sign that said “Broken Spur Motel” on its back; someone called the motel and told them he had found the motel’s sheet metal sign behind the Jackpot Casino in Three Forks.
The deputy showed pictures of the two men to the manager at the Sacajawea Inn in Three Forks. The Inn’s manager identified Nelson, who had been scheduled to work that day but didn’t show, although she’d seen him “cruising around on a buggy.”
When the deputy went to Nelson’s address, he found him in the same clothes he was wearing in the security video, with the purloined quad sitting in his garage.
Once Mirandized, he declined to talk to the deputy, but did insist he had found it on the side of the road. By 9 p.m., the theft victim had his quad back.
n n n
A Belgrade cop on patrol Aug. 21 noticed that a certain white Chevy did not have an illuminated rear license plate. Court records state that when he stopped it at 8th and Main, he then discovered that one of the passengers, Abriana Anasatasia Kukak, 24, of Livingston, was on probation and not supposed to be in possession of numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia she had with her, including a syringe of heroin and Ambien that had not been prescribed for her.
She was charged with a count of felony possession of dangerous drugs for the heroin and a count of possession of a controlled substance for the Ambien.
n n n
Wrong place; wrong time:
When Bozeman police got a 2:40 a.m. call Aug. 23 that “drug activity” was going on in front of the East Main Town Pump, the officer ran the ID of Belgrade resident Dustin Dale Klamm.
Dispatch told him Klamm had a warrant out for his arrest for five charges, including criminal mischief, criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and contempt of court, for a total bond of $3,810.93. And to finish off the night, he was so “extremely twitchy” that he was searched, and a pipe found on him tested that positive for methamphetamine, according to court records. He was additionally charged with possession of meth.
n n n
It started at 6:15 a.m. in Three Forks, when Steven Joseph Barnes III shows up on the doorstep of a woman who had a mutual “no contact order” with him. She left the residence so she wouldn’t be out of compliance with her bail conditions, but Barnes refused to leave the residence even though another woman there also has a “no contact” order against him.
Woman No. 1 said she drove around Three Forks and called law enforcement. Woman No. 2, who had the no contact order against Barnes, said she woke up to him trying to break into the house. She said he stood around, exited through the rear of the home, then came back in and stood for a while without saying or doing anything. Woman No. 2 said he was just trying to make a point. He was jailed without bond for violating a no contact order.
n n n
Me Tarzan!
It started as an argument over an alleged “game camera” and eventually ended with the arrest of Scott Blouin, 38, of Amsterdam.
According to the reporting parties, they were at the trailhead of Little Bear Lake, halfway between Wheeler Mountain and U.S. Highway 191, when Blouin started a dispute over his game camera, went to his truck and made a show of holstering his gun. The report states he smelled drunk, and failed field sobriety tests. The reporting parties said he brandished his gun at them, yelled, “I am the King of the Forest!!” and threatened to “come back with more people and get his game camera back.” He was held without bail for assault with a weapon.
---
Arley Clifford Adams, 42, of Illinois, was picked up this week on a bench warrant out of Wheatland County that dated back to Aug. 10, 2020.
--
It’s all relative:
Siblings John and Dawn Campbell were served with bench warrants Aug. 23 for having violated the conditions of their release. The original incident dated back to July 15, when Dawn, 55, called 911 after John, 58, had broken out the windows in her house after she locked him out as an escalation of a daylong, drawn-out drunken fight. John was then issued a disorderly conduct citation.
After the sheriff’s deputy finished the citation, he heard more noise coming from the front of the home and found John breaking out even more windows.
Hours later, another deputy visited the address at the Mountain Meadow Trailer Court near Four Corners because of a complaint that Dawn had been yelling for hours since her brother’s arrest. She was eventually arrested for misdemeanor assault for allegedly spending the afternoon slapping and punching other people at the address.
---
It’s not nice to spit:
Take one alleged drunken fleeing from the cops, add in a Subaru Legacy and a light pole and a lot of spitting, and Belgrade resident Alixandra Ballantyne Hamlin found herself with five traffic citations, including a third-offense DUI.
According to Justice Court records, on Aug. 24 around midnight, Hamlin, 30, was fleeing from a Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy, failed to make a left-hand turn onto Frank Road, and crashed into a traffic pole near Jackrabbit Lane.
She refused both field sobriety and blood alcohol tests and was taken to Bozeman Health, where she earned an assault charge for spitting on the Montana Highway patrolman who arrested her. She was also cited for driving with a license that expired in February 2019, still having the license plates of the previous owner on the car, first-offense no insurance, and disorderly conduct for spitting all over the patrol vehicle and screaming at and being disorderly with the hospital staff.