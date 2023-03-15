Belgrade resident Jordan Charles Kirsch, 32, was arrested for a domestic assault March 12. The assaulted party had attempted to drop off their child with Kirsch when she went to work. According to the arrest report, he wouldn’t open the door, and when she went to a window to talk to him, he grabbed both her wrists and bit her. She had visible swelling and puncture marks on her arm. Kirsch told the deputy they were just talking, and he didn’t know where her injuries came from. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the city of Belgrade, and for a domestic assault.
Belgrade resident Bridger A. Buls, 23, was arrested March 11 for theft, for stealing $300 out of a truck at Ghost Canyon Court. According to the report of his later arrest March 14 on a probation hold, he had a tendency to break into the vehicles in his neighborhood to steal money.
Probation also found three firearms hidden at his address, all of which are being investigated as stolen. He was arrested for the additional probation violation of drinking alcohol. Bond set at $75,000.
The MHP stopped Big Sky resident Paul Wesley Vertz, 42, March 12 on State Highway 64 for going 63 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample, police said. He would be arrested for 2nd offense DUI, speeding, and for being a Montana resident with a foreign driver’s license. I.e., although he’d been in Montana for 18 months, he was still driving on a Colorado license.
The red Dodge Dakota of Big Sky resident Alexander John Voronin, Jr., 35, was found March 12 in a ditch near Storm Castle on US 191. He was reported as passed out in his truck, and it took the MHP trooper “considerable time and effort” to awaken him.
Voronin was so deeply intoxicated that he was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and was too drunk to perform his field sobriety tests, according to police. He blew a breath sample of 0.384 BAC. Voronin has an additional, earlier pending aggravated DUI charge out of Madison County. He was arrested for aggravated DUI, open container, and failure to register his vehicle when employed. He was employed as a driver, had been a resident of Montana for 18 months, but was still driving a vehicle registered in New York.
Belgrade resident James Wessley Deichman, 22, was arrested March 13 for possessing a gun, which had been stolen from the River Rock subdivision. It was a Glock 43X 9mm pistol. He was arrested for theft.
The Belgrade police arrested Billings resident Shelby Jean Tripp, 32, March 10, after employees of the Magic Diamond Casino asked for a welfare check on someone in an Audi, whom they couldn’t wake up. She was on probation out of Billings, and the Belgrade cops found fentanyl in her car, and county jailers found more fentanyl in her bra, a total of 405 pills. Some $1,586 in cash was seized, as supposed ill-gotten gains from drug sales. She was also arrested and jailed for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Bozeman resident Joshua M. Penn, 40, was arrested for trying to steal a 2017 Ford F-150 truck. It was March 12, at 1:30 p.m. on Baxter Lane.
He said he had driven the truck, but not stolen it. He claimed neighbors had stolen his debit card and ID and he was rifling through the truck for those items. He was arrested for felony theft, and will also be charged for criminal trespass, for entering the vehicle.
Bozeman resident Stephen Nash Riddle, 20, was driving 42 mph in the 75 mph zone by the interstate exit at N. 19th, and then ran a red light. When a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped him, he admitted he couldn’t find his license, nor proof of insurance or registration. He admitted he’d been drinking, and flunked his field sobriety tests, police said. He blew a 0.093 and was arrested for underage drinking no insurance, open container, running a red, and not having his license with him. He was driving on an Alabama license.
Bozeman resident Kadir Kuzu, 26, was arrested March 9 for assault with a weapon for attacking a roommate with a knife. The police report said the initial call sounded like a suicide attempt, and when found at his address Kuzu had blood on his hands, right thigh and left forearm. His roommate told a story of Kuzu repeatedly turning on lights in the middle of the night, noisily making a smoothie, drinking all night and then punching him and threatening him with a knife, according to law enforcement. Kuzu was jailed without bond.
Bozeman transient Benjamin Eugene Morris, 45, was arrested March 11 as a passenger in a car hanging out in a high drug activity area near Wheat and N. Seventh in Bozeman. At first, Morris lied, and said his name was “Danny Johnson,” but the Bozeman cop recognized him from “previous professional contacts.” He had multiple active arrest warrants out, and was found in possession of DMT, a schedule 1 psychedelic. In the car, the cops found a glass pipe and residue-covered scale where Morris had been sitting. He was arrested and jailed without bondfor felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Bozeman resident Forest Allan Hayes, 28, was arrested after chasing a resident through Bozeman’s Darlington Manor, and eventually strangling her. Handfuls of her hair and possessions were found in his apartment. He insisted she’d been hitting him, supposedly after he’d said something about her dog. He also said she’d backed him against the wall and started slugging him in the face. He insisted he had just calmly ushered her out into the hall. He lied to the arresting officer about being on probation.
He outweighed the other person by 100 pounds, and had an extensive history of drugs and assault, according to police. He was arrested and jailed for strangulation. He was additionally cited with the probation violations of strangulation and being intoxicated.
Jacob Vance Curtis was arrested on a bench warrant March 7 because he had been accused of violating the conditions of his release from Feb. 1, 2023. Bond set at $10,000. On Oct. 15, 2022, he also appeared in the Belgrade News after having been arrested on an earlier bench warrant, again for violating the conditions of his release.An amended complaint was filed by the Gallatin County Attorney Feb. 24 on Jonah Correa, who was accused of obstruction for failing to register as a violent offender, and then giving a false name to local law enforcement.
Bozeman resident Clinton Durham, 37, was arrested March 7 on a probation hold for allegedly lying to probation about his meth use, his blatant disregard for the court and the laws of Montana, testing positive for meth on March 3, and earlier on Feb. 28 when he bonded out on a felony burglary arrest.
Bozeman resident Justin Dean Trent, 43, was arrested March 13 on a local bench warrant for a failure to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2022. Those original charges included failure to yield, and to be insured, from a Aug. 7, 2022 crash on Nelson Road.
Livingston resident Rebecca Holt, 44, was arrested on a probation hold for being arrested March 12 for theft; 2nd offense driving while suspended; and being a habitual offender.