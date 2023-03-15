Belgrade resident Jordan Charles Kirsch, 32, was arrested for a domestic assault March 12. The assaulted party had attempted to drop off their child with Kirsch when she went to work. According to the arrest report, he wouldn’t open the door, and when she went to a window to talk to him, he grabbed both her wrists and bit her. She had visible swelling and puncture marks on her arm. Kirsch told the deputy they were just talking, and he didn’t know where her injuries came from. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the city of Belgrade, and for a domestic assault.

