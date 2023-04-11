Belgrade resident Jeffery Nicholas McCown, 52, would eventually be arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. It was April 5 at 3:30 a.m. and a neighbor called the sheriff that another neighbor (McCown) was on her porch, yelling that his wife was trying to kill him and set their house on fire. Turns out, he was divorced and no one was trying to set the house on fire, according to police. He admitted he was on methband hadn't slept in days, police said. He was in lieu of bond.
It started March 9 as a welfare check on Big Sky transient Christie Gail Wilbur, 38, but ended up with a trespass arrest.
It was 7:30 p.m. and her behavior got her trespassed from the Wilson Hotel, the Block 3 Restaurant, Tips Up Bar, and Buck's T-4 Lodge in Big Sky (all in the same building), according to law enforcement. On April 5, after she had been released from jail, the Wilson Hotel staff called again, that despite being '86'd' from the building, she was back and trying to get a room, according to police.
She was again arrested for trespassing, and again jailed. She was also charged with obstruction, for giving a false birth date, and served with an out-of-state warrant.
Belgrade resident Jay Michael Love, 44, would be arrested April 6 for repeatedly allegedly threatening to kill a family member and was termed "off the rails." At 5:40 p.m. he was taken to jail for a domestic assault, police said.
Bozeman resident David Ray Loomis, 27, had a road rage episode April 6 that started on North Seventh in Bozeman and went all the way to Norris and River roads past Four Corners. According to the probable cause report, he didn't like the way another driver tried to merge into traffic, and tried to prevent him from merging.
The other driver told the deputy he was afraid Loomis had a gun, and threw his sandwich at his car, after trying to apologize. Loomis is accused of running after the other driver with a hammer. The other driver said Loomis "was crazy" and drove to Consolidated Electrical Distributors on Quail Run where the employees kept the door closed until the deputy arrived, police said. He was charged with two counts of assault, one for his use of the hammer, and the other for driving into the store's parking lot so fast that everyone thought he'd crash into the building.
Belgrade resident Kadden Lee Clark, 30, was a passenger in Loomis' car. The deputy said he watched the car swerve and hop the curb. Clark was arrested because, in the midst of all of this, he claimed he was a cop. Security tape recorded him saying, "I'm a cop! Just leave it alone!" He was arrested and jailed on no bond for impersonating a police officer.
Gallatin Gateway resident Bryce Andrew Winder, 37, would get a total of eight MHP citations, after he left his disabled GMC truck in a ditch, running and with its headlights on, according to police..
It was April 8 at 5 a.m. and when the trooper went down the road to Winder's address, he tried to flee out the back door, was stymied and went back inside to successfully climb out a window. He was then chased and taken into custody.
He said he hadn't been driving, that the truck has been sold twice and someone else was driving, according to law enforcement. He said he didn't use drugs, and refused both a breath test and a blood draw. He resisted the hospital blood draw, and eventually admitted he'd been using cocaine for days before the wreck. He was arrested for 6th offense DUI, no registration, obstruction, failure to give notice of an accident, being a Montana resident and still driving on a foreign (California) license, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting arrest.
Waitsburg, Washington, resident Brayden Michael Wood, 21, was arrested the afternoon of April 8 in the Gallatin Gateway area for going 75 mph in a 55 mph zone, and for swerving around a vehicle that was turning, and for blowing a 0.249 BAC. The charges included aggravated 1st offense DUI, speeding, and passing in a no passing zone.
Bozeman transient Bryan W. Swartz, 55, was arrested April 9 after he was witnessed reversing his car at a dead end portion of Hemlock Street, near "a high crime area." A check of his ID showed that he had an active warrant for criminal possession of dangerous drugs. When searched, he was found with chunks of crystallized meth in his pants' pockets. He said it had been five years since he'd used meth, and that the pants he was wearing were "shared pants" and the meth belonged to someone else, according to police. He was held on the warrant, and arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs on no bond.
Bozeman transient Justin Michael Dougherty, 50, was arrested April 7 for violating a restraining order. The Bozeman police were monitoring a transient camp on North 5th and Hemlock, and recognized Doughtery, and the woman he was with as having an active restraining order against him. A check of his criminal records showed three arrests in Salt lake City since 2021 for violating a restraining order, and two in Bozeman. The cop found six counts of violating a restraining order, and two convictions. A third conviction is a felony. He was arrested and held on no bond for felony violation of a protection order.
Bozeman transient Jacob Lyne Boyle, 30, flagged down a Bozeman law enforcement officer April 10 at 12:45 a.m. and said his girlfriend had attacked him. He told a story of getting angry and punching out the window of a vehicle they were sleeping in, arguing over how much to cuddle, being strangled by her legs, passing out, trying to flee while she rode him piggyback, and eventually getting away. He said she chased him, naked and injured.
Other officers found her, clothed, and telling the same story, but with the roles reversed. She had the injuries of someone who had been strangled, and Boyle didn't. He was arrested for strangulation and held on no bond.
---
Bozeman resident Austin Kaleb Berglund, 25, was clocked going 93 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone east of Four Corners on April 4 at 8:30 p.m. According to the arrest report, he drove in an erratic manner, weaving in and out of traffic, failed to maintain his lane and made an unsafe lane change that almost caused an accident with two other vehicles.
According to police, his speech was slurred, incoherent and profane. He flunked his field sobriety tests and refused to give a breath or blood sample. He was atken to the hospital for an involuntary blood draw.
Berglund was arrested for 4th offense DUI, speeding, unsafe lane change, failure to yield, and failure to produce a driver's license.
Bozeman cops made a license plate check in the Magic Diamond parking lot on West Main, and snagged Bozeman resident Daniel Brendan Lally, 38. He was on Felony Probation, and thus barred from hanging out at Casinos. A search of his vehicle located meth, hypodermics, and a pipe. He was arrested and jailed for possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia.
He was also cited for the probation violations of being in a casino, admitting to using meth, and felony possession of drugs.
Belgrade resident Felisia Cruz, 22, was arrested April 5 on a Broadwater County bench warrant for failing to show up in court for the charges of 3rd offense no insurance, no seatbelt, no registration, and 2nd offense driving while suspended.
Rebecca Lynn Holt was arrested March 31 on a Park County District Court bench warrant for violating the conditions of her suspended sentence.
Billings resident Joseph Daniel Capehart, 37, was arrested April 6 on a bench warrant out of Flathead County for not appearing in court on original charges of 1st offense DUI and open container.
Livingston resident Maximus Caden Tredway, 21, was arrested April 5 on a Park County District Court warrant for violating the conditions of his suspended sentence for felony criminal endangerment. Bond set at $25,000.
Catie Jo Costa was arrested March 16 on a bench warrant out of Silver Bow County. According to the warrant, on Nov. 16, 2022 she was a no-show for a pretrial conference in a case in which she was the defendant. Arrested April 6.
Frazer resident Cory Jay Ronald Bouldin, 42, was arrested April 7 on a Valley County bench warrant. The original charges were failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and contempt of court. His driver's license had been suspneded.
Illinois resident David Wyrick, 53, was arrested April 7 on a bench warrant out of Helena City Court, for theft or deception of a public agency, i.e. the Montana Dept. of Labor and Industry, and false claims to a public agency. The warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court.
Lee Cody Carlson was arrested April 7 on a bench warrant out of Rosebud County District Court for violating his probation of an original charge of domestic assault. The warrant included a petition to revoke his suspended sentence.
Corvallis resident Amanda Layne Housel, 40, was arrested April 10 on a bench warrant out of Hamilton City Court. The original charges were theft and trespass to a vehicle. She failed to show up for a court appearance, with the warrant dating back to July 15, 2022.
Big Timber resident Shane B. McClanahan, 23, was arrested April 7 on a probation hold because he had been drinking.
Justin Doughtery, 34, already a resident of the county jail, was additionally arrested for moving without probation's approval, felony ignoring a restraining order, and using meth and fentanyl