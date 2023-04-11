Cuffs

Belgrade resident Jeffery Nicholas McCown, 52, would eventually be arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. It was April 5 at 3:30 a.m. and a neighbor called the sheriff that another neighbor (McCown) was on her porch, yelling that his wife was trying to kill him and set their house on fire. Turns out, he was divorced and no one was trying to set the house on fire, according to police. He admitted he was on methband hadn't slept in days, police said. He was in lieu of bond.

