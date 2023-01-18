This incident started Jan. 15 in Belgrade by the Taco Bell at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Madison. It was 10 p.m. and Bozeman resident Roscoe Lawrence Townsend, 24, was a passenger in a car that had just turned south onto Jackrabbit. The driver was stopped by the Belgrade police by the I-90 freeway entrance for not having an illuminated license plate. Townsend would later be arrested for the illegal pills and the meth in a backpack that he said he was just holding for someone whose name he couldn't remember. He was arrested and held without bond for criminal felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Belgrade resident Brandon Daniel Naranche, 43, was spied Jan. 15 gassing up in Bozeman off of North Seventh in a distinctive van that was wanted in regards to a theft investigation from the previous week. The van was also suspected to be involved in a Livingston theft. Naranche seemed to notice the Bozeman cop, and quickly entered the eastbound freeway. He was seen throwing numerous baggies out the car window. Later, the sheriff's office sent out a canine unit, which found the baggies which tested positive for meth. Since he had thrown the meth baggies away, he was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and tampering with evidence, and held on no bond.
On Dec. 23, 2022, he was arrested for 5th offense driving with no insurance, after running a Honda Accord off the road into a ditch near Springhill Road.
Bozeman resident Benjamin Shelidan Heisey, 37, was arrested for a domestic assault Jan. 14. The alleged incident was around 1 a.m. south of the Hyalite rural fire station. Heisey said he might have acted in a way where other people thought he was rude, but that was all. The other party told a story of Heisey , drunk, following her around the house and chest-bumping her into furniture, against walls and over tables, then shoving her to the ground. He said everything was her fault for calling him names, according to police. He was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault.
County deputies were sent to a domestic assault call southwest of Four Corners at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. When the deputies got to the address, they heard a woman scream, and Gallatin resident Camden S. Sacry, 27, shut the front door. The woman bore considerable evidence of having been strangled and beaten, although she denied it. He said she had knocked a bowl of cereal out of his hands, which made him shove her to the ground. He already had a pending domestic assault charge against the same woman, from July 2022. He was arrested again, and held on no bond.
Livingston resident Jeremy Cye Nelson, 43, ended up in jail Jan. 16. It started at 12:50 a.m. when a Bozeman cop stopped to check out a car parked the wrong way and in front of a fire hydrant by the Brondel Catholic Cemetery, an area close to the Warming Center and a loci of local drug activity. It was determined that he had given the cops a phony name. Meanwhile, a drug canine alerted to the possibility of drugs in the car and it was seized and towed.
While in the jail, he was observed finagling the handcuffs from behind him to in front, taking one sock off, taking something from the sock, and seemingly pretending to use the toilet while flushing something away. For that he was arrested for tampering with or fabricating evidence, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Bozeman resident Arthur Raymond Sanchez, 41, was arrested Jan. 12 for a domestic assault after he had been "screaming ... and coming down off of meth," slugging the furniture and acting as if he was about to hit the reporting party. He said an arrest wasn't fair, as the above actions are just how he emotes. He was jailed on no bond.
Sanchez was arrested last February for breaking into a house northwest of Four Corners, because he thought the woman in the house was "super attractive" and thought she "was calling to me" because of how she closed her window blinds. Her husband had caught the break-in on security tape. Sanchez was arrested and jailed for that episode. Last October, he was arrested after he crashed a car into a mailbox and into the ditch, and fled the scene west of Fort Ellis. He was ticketed for open container, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of an accident, no seatbelt, no registration, 3rd offense no insurance, careless driving, and 1st offense driving while suspended.
On Jan. 12, Roy resident Karen Beth Clemenson, 58, was found asleep in her car at the intersection of Churchill and Norris roads. She flunked field sobriety tests and was eventually arrested for 2nd offense DUI and jailed awaiting bond, according to police.
Bozeman resident Brock Edward Laredo, 30, was initially stopped Jan. 12 on the Frontage Road by the airport for speeding, clocked at 60 mph in a 50 mph zone. It was 1:54 a.m. and he admitted he'd just come from a bar, flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.170 BAC. He was jailed for 2nd offense DUI.
Manhattan resident Daryl Coster, 56, was arrested Jan. 12 on a bench warrant out of Ravalli County for failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass.
Bozeman resident Kyle Brandon Moor, 27, was arrested Jan. 12 on a local bench warrant for failing to turn up for a court hearing on original charge of assault and contempt.
Bozeman resident Colton Don Baertsch, 32, was picked up on a local bench warrant. He had ignored an August court hearing on charges of a hit-and-run accident, careless driving, and a seatbelt violation.
Texas transient Marshall Dillon Langham, 19, was originally stopped in Bozeman Jan. 10 for stealing a ball cap from Universal Athletics. In a post-arrest pat down, meth and meth paraphernalia were found on his person. He said he took the ball cap because "the voices in his head said to" and said he used meth for his gout because of instructions from his doctor, according to police. He was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
Alexander Joseph Strachan was arrested Jan. 10 on a bench warrant out of Park County. He had failed to show up for a court hearing regarding a count of felony criminal possession of danger0us drugs, and of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.