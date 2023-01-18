cuffs

This incident started Jan. 15 in Belgrade by the Taco Bell at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Madison. It was 10 p.m. and Bozeman resident Roscoe Lawrence Townsend, 24, was a passenger in a car that had just turned south onto Jackrabbit. The driver was stopped by the Belgrade police by the I-90 freeway entrance for not having an illuminated license plate. Townsend would later be arrested for the illegal pills and the meth in a backpack that he said he was just holding for someone whose name he couldn't remember. He was arrested and held without bond for criminal felony possession of dangerous drugs.

