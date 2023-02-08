Belgrade resident Emily Jo Brienzo, 33, was stopped by police on the freeway Feb. 7 near Belgrade for weaving in her lane, driving too slow, and continually drifting between the fog line and the center line. It was 12:47 a.m. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample, but later at the jail blew a 0.2 BAC, police said. She was arrested for 1st offense DUI.
n n n
Belgrade resident Gina Therese Dore, 35, was stopped in Three Forks on Feb. 3 because of a report of a reckless driver. This was at 9:29 p.m. and when the incident was over, she’d have seven charges against her. According to police, she kicked the Montana Highway patrol trooper who tried to arrest her. The initial reason for her stop was that she was allegedly driving the wrong way on Montana Highway 2. She also had her license suspended for an earlier DUI and was driving on that suspended license from California.
Police said she refused to perform field sobriety tests, and when taken to Bozeman Deaconess for a blood draw, “swore, used racial slurs, and and yelled names at hospital staff.” She was arrested for 2nd offense aggravated DUI, driving while suspended, obstruction, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct and failure to drive on the right of a roadway.
n n n
Central Park resident Eric Simon Mathison, 40, was arrested for 1st offense domestic assault in Central Park on Feb. 5. The victim had taken a White Claw from Mathison, and he had pushed her to the ground. He told the deputy that he had taken his White Claw back, and “she fell down in the process. I didn’t push her down, necessarily.” He was arrested at 23:23 p.m. and jailed without bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident David Logan McAllister, 32, was driving strangley enough on the freeway a couple miles east of Logan to get the attention of the MHP. It was Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. and he was seen not maintaining his speed, erraticicaly changing lanes, intermittently activating his hazard lights and high beams, and turning off his headlights. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.098 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI, and given a warning for an open container, police said.
n n n
Bozeman resident Jennifer Royston Tonjum, 57, was all over the road Feb. 6 in the Logan Trident area of three Forks. It was 7:30 p.m. and the deputy’s report stated that she parked perpendicular to the flow of traffic, and almost crashed into a snowbank. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.247 BAC. She agreed to, then changed her mind, about giving a blood sample., and eventually had to be restrained to get a blood sample. She was arrested and jailed for 2nd offense DUI.
n n n
Bozeman resident Landa Marie Bailey, 39, was arrested Feb. 3 in Bozeman on a Belgrade Municipal Court warrant. This was at 9: 42 a.m. and when searched she had meth in her backpack. She was jailed without bond for felony possession of dangerous drugs.
n n n
Bozeman resident Christina Rae Post, 38, was initially stopped because it was 1:49 a.m. and she was acting intoxicated in Bozeman’s East main Town Pump. She declined to do field sobriety tests, and “was detained due to her antagonistic attitude,” according to police She did give a breath sample, which registered at 0.208 BAC. She was arrested for 5th offense DUI and jailed without bon.
n n n
Belgrade resident Matthew John Rootham, 37, was arrested Feb. 3 at 2:44 a.m. on Huffine Lane for 2nd offense driving while suspended, and not wearing his seatbelt, according to police.
ffffffffffff
The moral of this story is be careful with your traffic turns: Local transient Jonah Loucion Correa, 45, was stopped for an improper turn Feb. 2 at 7:55 p.m. by the HRDC Tiny Homes; then police said he tried to lie about his real name and state of residence; and was finally arrested for being an unregistered violent offender.
It was a busy night. At first he said he lived with his brother in Georgia, but couldn’t remember his brother’s name; then he gave a Social Security number that traced back to a woman; said he’d never had any interaction with law enforcement; that he couldn’t remember his Social Security number; and that he’d never, ever had a driver’s license, according to law enforcement.
A scrap of paper in his pants with a first name and initial was eventually matched to him, with the discovery that he had $50,000 in warrants from Lewis and Clark County. He also was listed as a felony absconder out of Missoula, and as a non-compliant violent offender, who had not reported to felony probation since Oct. 14, 2020. He was charged with failing to register as a felony violent offender, served his warrants and held without bond.
On Feb. 3 he was additionally arrested on a state probation warrant for failure to register as a violent offender, and for using both meth and alcohol. Further, he was served finally served with bench warrants from 2021 revoking suspended sentences from 2011 and 2015.
n n n
The Bozeman police arrested Belgrade resident Gregorio Oscar Alquinson, 33, Feb. 3 in the alley behind the Rockin’ R Bar. It was almost last call, and he drove past the Bozeman cop with license tags that had expired two days earlier. The cop recognized him as someone with an active warrant. He admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, and there were two open beers in the driver’s console. He refused to give his name, but he was eventually discovered to have a warrant out of Madison County, and a Bozeman Municipal Court warrant, and that he was a suspended driver, according to police. He was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs for the presumptive meth/opiates found in his wallet. He was jailed on no bond. The Madison County warrant dated from Jan. 4, for driving while suspended, and for ignoring his court date.
n n n
Ray Saldana Flores was arrested Jan. 27 for allegedly making a false 911 call regarding a felony crime that did not happen, according to police.
n n n
Bozeman transient James Anderson Bush, 52, was arrested Feb. 6 for being an unregistered violent offender. He was supervised out of Butte’s Probation and Parole, but would allegedly go six months at a time without registering monthly.
n n n
Bozeman transient Bryan W. Swartz, 55, was arrested Feb. 6 for felony criminal mischief for allegedly trashing the RV of an acquaintance. He had used a metal pipe to break out all the windows, and had ripped cabinets off the walls. Police said despite people seeing him engaged in the criminal mischief, he insisted that someone else had done it, since the owner “had trouble with multiple people who could have done it.” The RV owner said it would cost thousands of dollars to fix, according to law enforcement. Charges are pending for burglary and possession of dangerous drugs, and numerous misdemeanors.
n n n
Three Forks resident Kalene Bowser, was arrested Feb. 2 on a $100,000 bench warrant out of Jefferson County. She was accused of being in violation of the conditions of her original sentence for felony criminal endangerment. She had been arrested in November 2022 for a rollover crash on Talc Road, and for driving while suspended, no insurance, and 2nd offense DUI.
n n n
Three Forks resident Kyle Shane Patrick Dougherty, 30, was arrested on a local bench warrant Feb. 5 for failing to comply with court orders to surrender his license plates and vehicle registration.
n n n
Bozeman transient Janessa Rose Esry, 20, was arrested feb. 4 on a local bench warrant for contempt of court for ignoring a court hearing.
n n n
Livingston resident Dalyn Ivy Johnson, 22, was arrested Feb. 3 on two Park County Justice Court bench warrants for failure to pay court costs and fines.
n n n
Butte resident Audrey Victoria Messinger, 34, was arrested Feb. 2 on multiple Silver Bow County bench warrants, including for using another vehicle’s license plate, no insurance, and contempt of court. That warrant dated back to October 2019. A Jan. 31, 2023 warrant was for felony theft; a Nov. 4, 2022 warrant for 2nd offense theft and a Oct. 19, 2022 warrant for 1st offense theft, and contempt of court; a Dec. 16, 2022 warrant for criminal trespass and contempt of court; a Dec. 15, 2022 warrant for 2nd offense theft; and a Jan. 31, 2023 warrant for 2nd offense theft.
n n n
Bozeman resident Adam Lavern Brannon, 46, was arrested Jan. 31 on two local bench warrants, from last September and last December. In September the Montana Highway Patrol arrested him for no driver’s license, speeding, and contempt of court. The December charge was for driving while suspended. The warrants were both for not bothering to show up in court. He was arrested on Jackrabbit Lane.
n n n
Bozeman resident Charles Stephen Williams, 21, was arrested on a probation hold Jan. 31 for the probation violations of getting a DUI arrest, and driving with no insurance.
n n n
Billings resident Joan Agnes Small aka Littleboy, 47, was arrested Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. for allegedly making an illegal U-turn across the freeway median by the Bear Canyon exit. She then was also arrested for driving while suspended, and obstruction for lying about her name. That in turn got her served with three old bench warrants out of Yellowstone County, dated Aug. 25, 2020, July 31, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2022. Those charges ran the gamut from felony possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, 1st offense DUI, driving while suspended and no insurance, no seatbelt, and 2nd offense no insurance.
n n n