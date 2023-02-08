Belgrade resident Emily Jo Brienzo, 33, was stopped by police on the freeway Feb. 7 near Belgrade for weaving in her lane, driving too slow, and continually drifting between the fog line and the center line. It was 12:47 a.m. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and refused to give a breath sample, but later at the jail blew a 0.2 BAC, police said. She was arrested for 1st offense DUI.

