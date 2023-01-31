cuffs

Belgrade resident Patrick Steven Livengood, 65, was stopped on Frank Road on Jan. 27 at 1:58 a.m. The probable cause report says he was driving over the yellow line and making unsafe turns. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and a breath test came back at 0.189 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI, according to police.

