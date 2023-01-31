Belgrade resident Patrick Steven Livengood, 65, was stopped on Frank Road on Jan. 27 at 1:58 a.m. The probable cause report says he was driving over the yellow line and making unsafe turns. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and a breath test came back at 0.189 BAC. He was arrested for 1st offense DUI, according to police.
Three Forks resident Clayton Earl Dryden, 31, got busy with the phone at the county jail — and called a woman who had a no contact order against him 24 times, and sent another 21 messages. This was Jan. 26, at 2:30 a.m. He was arrested for violation of a restraining order, police said.
On January 27 Three Forks resident Amber Dawn Woody, 40, was the driver in a report of someone “all over the place” and “driving down the middle of the highway” on the Frontage Road. A caller said he witnessed Woody “almost cause three head-on collisions,” and was now on the shoulder and about to go in the ditch. This was at 9:05 a.m. When stopped in Belgrade on East Main, the Belgrade cop’s observation was that she was on drugs. She flunked her field sobriety tests, but tested clean for alcohol. On the way to the hospital for a blood draw, she fell asleep in the cop car, according to police. She was arrested for felony possession of dangerous drugs, 1st offense DUI-drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and no insurance.
Belgrade resident Noe Mejia Castillo, 38, was the focus of a strangulation complaint at 5:54 a.m. Jan. 28. He had apparently strangled and punched in the face a woman he lived with, and broken down a door to get to her, according to police. He had injuries consistent with those facts, although he denied doing anything of the sort. The pivotal detail in this report is that hours earlier, the Belgrade police had been to the same address and arrested Castillo’s brother, also for assault on the same woman. Castillo was apparently upset at her for that report, in addition to being very drunk, police said. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was charged with 1st offense strangulation of a family member, and jailed without bond. He was also served with a restraining order.
Bozeman resident Jameson Thomas Woods, 32, was discovered by the Montana Highway Patrol in a ditch on Jan. 28. This was east of the freeway’s Main Street exit. Police said he flunked his field sobriety tests, smelled like he’d been drinking, and blew a preliminary breath test of 0.250 BAC. Woods had two previous DUI convictions, four suspended driving convictions, and two no insurance convictions. He was arrested for aggravated 3rd offense DUI, 5th offense driving while suspended, and 3rd offense no insurance. He was warned for improper registration, improper tag display, and unlawful possession of Marijuana/possession of paraphernalia on the highway.
Transient Joseph Brandon Matthews, 31, was arrested for assault Jan. 29 for punching someone in the county jail. He punched the man from behind, and attempted to punch him more than once.
On Jan. 29 Bozeman resident Heidi Lanee Bevan, 43, had driven off the road and over a barbed wire gate on US 191 and Axtell Anceny Road. She flunked her field sobriety tests, and blew a 0.20 BAC. She is living and employed in Montana, but was driving a vehicle for her employment that was still registered in Utah. She was arrested for aggravated 1st offense DUI and for using a vehicle in this state for her employment, but not registering it in Montana.
Bozeman resident Charles Stephen Red Williams, 20, was arrested in Bozeman Jan. 28 at Main and Seventh, for 1st offense DUI. He had flunked his field sobriety tests, at around 1 p.m. In September he had been arrested for driving while suspended, 3rd offense no insurance, and speeding (95 in a 75 mph zone).
Bozeman resident Dominic Nathaniel Pfeifle, 20, found out he was getting 86’d as a roommate when he read a text about it, and started throwing things and pulled a knife on the other roommate. He would later tell the Bozeman cops that he just pulled the knife because he planned to kill himself with it, but became angry when reading a text about his imminent eviction. He was arrested for assault with a weapon.
Bozeman resident Billy Rawlins Harrell, 43, was arrested Jan. 26 for violation of a restraining order, specifically for sending a package to someone, despite the fact she had a no-contact order against him. He was jailed on no bond.
Bozeman resident David Richard Hammett, 31, was stopped Jan. 26 at Griffin and North Seventh, and eventually arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and possession of paraphernalia, 2nd offense driving while suspended, and 4th offense no insurance. This was at 8:50 p.m.
Bozeman resident Tivan Jeffer Bovington, 46, showed up at the jail on Jan. 25 for a court-ordered alcohol/breath sample — and he’d been drinking. He said he hadn’t, but the deputy’s report said he smelled of alcohol and his breath test came in at 0.042 BAC. He was arrested for criminal contempt of court for failing to comply with the sobriety conditions of his court program.
Billings resident Jamison Gray Devine, 33, had been locally jailed on an arrest warrant served by Jefferson County deputies. Because he was allegedly agitated, he was secured in a belly belt, which he managed to slip out of. He then used the metal buckles and handcuffs on the belt and slammed them against the window in the holding cell door. That caused multiple cracks in the window and he was charged with criminal mischief. That happened on Dec. 29, 2022. He had also been charged with 2nd offense DUI for stopping in the traffic lane on Airport Blvd. in Belgrade on Nov. 1.
Bozeman resident Gabriel Timothy Greenley, 22, was clocked at 80 mph in a 25 mph zone on Sourdough Road. That would be the beginning of a handful of infractions ticketed by the Montana Highway Patrol on Jan. 7. He was also driving across the double yellow line, crashed his car and fled on foot, and left behind a car with “open containers of alcohol and drug paraphernalia.” He was charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, 1st offense reckless driving, obstruction, open containers, 2nd offense DUI, no insurance, fleeing from police, unlawful possession of marijuana products/paraphernalia on a highway. This happened at 5:24 p.m.
Billings resident Dennis Dale Mackey, 50, was arrested in the parking lot of the North 7th Murdochs Ranch Supply on Jan. 24. A man had told a store employee that he’d been forced to drive Mackey and two other men from Billings. When the Bozeman police arrived, Mackey said the trip was the other man’s idea, and that the other man had brought meth for all of them to smoke and “have a good time.” He was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and a probation violation. That probation violation included traveling without permission, drug use, and associating with other felons.
Bozeman transient Desirea Lee Writingbird, 42, was arrested for felony aggravated burglary Jan. 27 for refusing to leave an HRDC “tiny home” at 2007 Wheat Dr. in Bozeman. When the resident asked her to leave, she punched her multiple times and fell asleep on her bed. She has previous obstruction and assault convictions in Hill and Chouteau County. She was jailed without bond.
Bozeman resident Dion Alexander Granger-Troy, 29, was arrested Jan. 24 on a Park County Justice Court bench warrant for failing to appear on original charges of 1st offense driving while suspended.
Three Forks resident Kalene Bowser, 37, was arrested Jan. 24 on a probation hold. Her violations included being “heavily intoxicated” and being trespassed for a Bozeman motel. Held on $50,000 bond.
Anaconda resident Timothy Dean Mason, 29, was picked up Jan. 24 on a bench warrant for failure to appear on charges of underage drinking, 3rd offense, from Lewis and Clark County.
Butte resident David l. Sandoval, 25, was arrested Jan. 31 on bench warrants out of both Silver Bow and Gallatin counties. The Silver Bow offenses included 3rd offense no insurance, habitual offender, 2nd offense driving while suspended, and criminal contempt. The Gallatin County offenses included speeding and habitual offender, and failing to show up three times for sentencing in District Court.
Bozeman resident Jameson Thomas Woods, 32, was picked up on a probation warrant for the violation of a 3rd offense DUI arrest, which was being upgraded to a 4th offense DUI. Held on $50,000 bond.