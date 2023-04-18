Belgrade resident Curtis Bradley Wisner, 51, had a restraining order against him, and called the sheriff's office for a civil stand-by when he picked up his son. Except, he didn't wait for the deputy, and was already inside the address when they got there, even though he was legally barred from being within 300 feet of the address. He was arrested for violating a restraining order.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Anthony Joseph Alvarado, 49, refused to leave the address of a home where there was a restraining order against him. It was April 14 at 10:20 a.m. After the warrant was served, he continued to take phone calls, sit in the house, and ignore all law enforcement "suggestions" that he leave. Eventually he would be arrested, but even then he refused to get in the deputy's car, according to police. He was jailed without bond for 1st offense domestic assault.
n n n
Billings resident Mary Rose Schildt, 44, came to the attention of law enforcement for acting suspicious in the parking lot of the Belgrade Kenyon-Noble on Jackrabbit Lane. It was April 14, and her car matched the description of a car used by two people who had tried to pass bad checks at the Bozeman Kenyon-Noble. A fentanyl pill was found on her car seat, and she was arrested for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
Both people in the car with her had active warrants out of Yellowstone County, including Jack Workman, 39, and Dorrie Bulltail, 44.
n n n
Matthew Jon Boerman, 27, was seen April 16 driving north on Jackrabbit Lane with no tail lights. At 10 p.m. he turned onto Central Avenue, and abruptly turned into a driveway, knocking over a garbage can. Although he had an opened can of White Claw in his center console, he denied having anything to drink that day, but eventually admitted to one drink. He flunked his field sobriety tests, and would blow a 0.125 BAC. He was arrested for criminal child endangerment-DUI because of the young girl in the car with him, according to police. He was jailed without bond.
n n n
On April 13 Helena resident Mattie Marie McCloud, 26, almost caused an accident when she suddenly didn't signal but still suddenly pulled from the shoulder into traffic on Jackrabbit Lane -- and in front of a deputy's patrol car. She then ran a red light at the intersection of Valley Center Road. It was 3:20 p.m. She would flunk her field sobriety tests, and would blow a 0.218 BAC, according to police. She was arrested for 1st offense aggravated DUI, and held pending bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Michella Joy Thompson, 44, crashed her Land Rover on Cottonwood Road on April 16. It was at 2:20 p.m. and when the incident was finished, she'd have a grand total of 10 citations from the Montana Highway Patrol. The trooper stated that he got report of a single car crash on Cottonwood and Blackwood roads, and that the driver had left the scene and was hiding on the other side of a fence on private property. Her crash damaged both state of Montana and private property. She was arrested for 1st offense DUI, both leaving the scene of a crash and failure to give notice of a crash, failure to notify re property damage, no seatbelt, resisting arrest, felony obstruction (resisting being handcuffed), criminal trespass, assault (spitting on a deputy at the jail), and felony assault (kicking a deputy at the jail). According to the arrest report, the crash was on dry roads; Thompson admitted she'd been drinking, and refused both her field sobriety tests and breath and blood tests, according to police.
n n n
Bozeman resident Joel Ryan Gastineau, 41, was stopped April 13 at 1:43 a.m. near the Baxter Avenue post office for speeding and not keeping in his lane. He admitted he'd been drinking, flunked his field sobriety tests and blew a 0.197 BAC. He was arrested for 2nd offense agravated DUI and jailed on a $1,685 bond.
n n n
At knifepoint on West Main Street, Bozeman transient Shaina Marlene Hurst, 49, robbed a couple of their pizza and continued to walk to Lucky Lil's Casino, with a towel on her head. The wife of the couple told the Bozeman cop that earlier in the day, while at the Mall, she had offered Hurst a drink of her soda, "because she looked like she needed one." Hurst allegedly got angry because the drink wasn't alcohol, according to police. Later in the day they ran into each other again, and Hurst said since the woman wouldn't buy her alcohol, "she demanded the pizza." She had thrown the knife in a ditch, but the cops couldn't find it. She was arrested for robbery and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Butte resident Camron John Hunt, 27, was driving a black Jeep that fit the description of a vehicle fleeing the scene after a shoplifting episode at the Max Avenue Bob Ward's. At 11:17 p.m. on April 17 he was stopped at the Baxter Lane Town Pump. Since his license plates came back to another vehicle, and his Jeep wasn't registered, the Bozeman cop first confiscated his plates. Drug paraphernalia was in plain sight in the Jeep, and a new suitcase was full of clothing with tags and security devices still attached. The items just reported stolen from Bob Ward's were on the seat. A large quantity of stolen items -- more than $2,000 -- was recovered from Bob Ward's, Macy's, Walmart, and the Montana Gift Corral. He was arrested and jailed for felony theft, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs (fentanyl). When at the jail the officer realized Hunt's clothes were also stolen, and they were confiscated. He was held on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident William A. Canfield, 27, started this scenario by getting "significantly intoxicated" April 15 and picking fights with strangers in downtown Bozeman bars. That made a roommate and his girlfriend decide to leave, but their car apparently accidentally ran into Canfield's leg and cracked his phone screen. This started a series of Canfield getting into the car, and then out of it, and trying to fight his roommate. The roommate beat Canfield home, but Canfield followed and attacked him, eventually beating him to the point that the roommate went to the ER. The roommate showed the police a series of texts from Canfield threatening to kill him in sundry and various ways. Canfield didn't think threats should get him in trouble, he told the cops. He was arrested for felony stalking and held on no bond.
n n n
Bozeman resident Aaron Oryan Rupert, 47, would be arrested April 13 for trying to stop another resident of the HRDC Tiny Homes from leaving her unit. The Bozeman police showed up at 5:43 p.m. and Rupert told a different story than the victim and other witnesses, mainly that Rupert had barred her from leaving her unit and when she attempted to crawl out a window to get away from him, he dragged her back into the unit, injuring her. He started crying and denied the incident, and told the cop another man would verify his version. The man instead backed up the victim's tale. He was arrested for felony 3rd offense domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
n n n
Bozeman resident Alexander Roland Pooley, 23, was arrested April 13 on a probation hold. Not only was he listed as a probation absconder, he didn't live at his approved residence nor did he work at his approved job. He also didn't tell probation where or if he was working, and he hadn't reported to his PO since Dec. 5, 2022. Held on $50,000 bond.
n n n
Bozeman transient Winston Alexander Ritter, 41, was arrested April 14 for 3rd offense privacy (harassment) in communication for threatening an employee of the HRDC Warming Center, including threatening emails. He had two previous convictions for the same in Iowa (2006), two convictions for harassment in Iowa (2006), weapon assault in Wyoming (2018) and two weapon assault convictions in Montana (2017). He was convicted of assaulting a woman in North Carolina (2000 and 2001), and domestic assault in Montana (2017). He is also registered on the Violent Offender Registry. He was arrested and jailed on no bond.
n n n
Gallatin Gateway resident Lindsey Main, 42, was arrested April 11 on a probation hold for the violations of being an hour late to an appointment with her probation officer, and using meth.
n n n
Ennis resident Nicholas Casey Bowen, 39, was arrested April 14 on a bench warrant out of Helena City Court for 3rd offense failing to show up for a court hearing, and a District Court warrant seeking to revoke his suspended sentence for failure to comply with the conditions of his sentence. His original charge was 2nd offense DUI.
n n n
Bigfork resident Carter Ray Dulmage, 38, was arrested April 12 at the Bozeman Walmart on two bench warrants out of Flathead County. The various charges included 1st offense no license (had never possessed one), 1st offense DUI, 1st offense no insurance, 1st offense deiving while suspended. He had never appeared in court on either warrant.
n n n
Shelby Jean Tripp, 32, was served with three Park County bench warrants April 11 while she was in the county jail. Warrants served were for violating the conditions of a four-year suspended sentence for felony possession of fentanyl, and the conditions of a two-year suspended sentence for felony theft, and the conditions of a four-year suspended sentence for felony possession of dangerous drugs, i.e. meth.
n n n
Frederick Maurice Johnston aka Donohoe, 65, was arrested April 16 for violation of a sentencing order dating back to May 225, 2022.
n n n
Dorrie Collette Bulltail aka Plainbull was arrested April 14 on a bench warrant out of Yellowstone County for allegedly violating the terms of her probation, and absconding from supervision. She was arrested in Belgrade on Jackrabbit Lane.
n n n
Jack Leroy workman, Jr., was arrested April 14 on bench warrants out of Yellowstone County. He is accused of the felonies of failing to abide by conditions of his pre-trial monitoring on charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and with theft. He was arrested in Belgrade on Jackrabbit Lane.