Belgrade resident Curtis Bradley Wisner, 51, had a restraining order against him, and called the sheriff's office for a civil stand-by when he picked up his son. Except, he didn't wait for the deputy, and was already inside the address when they got there, even though he was legally barred from being within 300 feet of the address. He was arrested for violating a restraining order.

