Huckleberries

A Montana measure relates to disclosures of huckleberry patches.

 Wikimedia Commons / waferboard

A bill tromping through the Montana Legislature would repeal a 2007 law that sought to protect the authenticity of the almighty Montana huckleberry by requiring that anyone labeling something as “huckleberry” register their berry patch with the state Department of Agriculture.

“Not a single person ever told the government where their huckleberries were. Because, I believe the first rule of huckleberry club is: ‘Do not tell anybody where your huckleberries are,’” Cort Jensen, the department’s chief attorney told the Senate Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

