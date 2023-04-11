...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following counties, in central Montana, Meagher. In southwest
Montana, Gallatin.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
White Sulphur Springs, Ringling, Lennep, Newlan Creek
Reservoir, Checkerboard, Martinsdale, Fort Logan and Fort
Logan On The Smith River.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6
inches, with 5 to 10 inches over the higher terrain of western
Beaverhead County.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT
REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana, including the
following areas, in central Montana, Meagher County Valleys. In
southwest Montana, Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Reporter's Notebook: The rest of the story — drugs, fast food
Many readers have asked us "what was that all about" regarding what looked like a March 12 active shooter incident on Dakota Ave by the Interstate 90 freeway — and the two-story "no name" building going up across from MacKenzie River Pizza:
Thankfully, the active shooter wasn't. According to Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing, all that law enforcement firepower was to serve a mid-morning drug arrest warrant. The Missouri River Drug Task Force is still investigating and Lensing couldn't yet tell us how many people had been arrested, what the charges were, or even what the task force found in the house.
Law enforcement included the Belgrade and Bozeman police, the Montana Highway Patrol, MSU campus police, Gallatin County Sheriff, the Missouri River Drug Task Force (MRDTF) and the sheriff and Bozeman Police Special Response Team (SRT).
It was probably the presense of the SRT's SWAT BearCat armored tactical vehicle that made folks think it was an active shooter incident.
n n n
As for the two-story building off the freeway across from MacKenzie River Pizza, Belgrade city planner and technician Kristen Spadafore is as much in the dark as the rest of Belgrade.
It's a mystery, she agreed. “They can turn in plans without giving the exterior signs,” said Spadafore. “It’s a quick-service restaurant but they'rekeeping it a secret.”
Even Belgrade News' Ad Director George Hoffman hasn't been able to pierce the veil of corporate secrecy. "All I know is that it's some some sort of fast food restaurant," he said