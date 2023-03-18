Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday.
Trump said in a social media post Saturday morning that he “will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”
The former president, who disputes his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, also called for protests and for supporters to “take our country back” in the post
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office could indict Trump over alleged “hush money” he or his intermediators paid to cover up a 2006 affair with Stormy Daniels (a porn star whose legal name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford,)
Trump has denied the affair and wrongdoing calling it “fully debunked” and a “fairytale.” Daniels alleged she was paid $130,000 by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who is now a foe of the former president.
Trump also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the potential Stormy Daniels indictment saying the Democratic prosecutor is funded by progressive financier George Soros.
Daniels previously brought the claim via attorney Michael Avenatti, who ended up being convicted and sentenced to prison on embezzlement and fraud charges related to his representation of the porn star in the case. He was also indicted and later convicted on federal charges of trying to extort Nike Inc. over an alleged scandal involving illegal payments to high school and college basketball players.
Trump is running again for president in 2024 after his 2016 win over Hillary Clinton and 2020 loss to Biden, who overcame election night deficits in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia sparking Trump's election claims and the January 6 riot at that U.S. Capitol during Congress' certification of the results.
Trump faces GOP primary challenges including from former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, investment and biotechnology executive Vivek Ramaswamy and expected bid by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vice President Mike Pence and others.
The U.S. Justice Department is also investigating Trump — as well as Biden — over classified documents at the former’s Florida estate and the latter's Delaware homes and a private office in D.C.
