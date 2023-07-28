FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to reporters June 9, 2023, in Washington. Lawyers for Donald Trump met on July 27, with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team as a potential indictment loomed over the former president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election. In an updated indictment handed down Thursday, prosecutors allege that Trump asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into his possession of classified documents. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the prosecution as an effort to hurt his 2024 campaign for the White House.
