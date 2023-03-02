A personal injury attorney allegedly spent $30,000 on the OnlyFans porn website and $24,000 on Uber rides as part of a theft scheme police say bilked $850,000 out of clients.

Pinellas County (Florida) Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said attorney Christopher Michael Reynolds, 44, was arrested Feb. 27 on money laundering and grand theft charges for allegedly stealing clients’ settlement money.

