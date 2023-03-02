A personal injury attorney allegedly spent $30,000 on the OnlyFans porn website and $24,000 on Uber rides as part of a theft scheme police say bilked $850,000 out of clients.
Pinellas County (Florida) Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said attorney Christopher Michael Reynolds, 44, was arrested Feb. 27 on money laundering and grand theft charges for allegedly stealing clients’ settlement money.
Gualiteri said the attorney “pocketed” more than $850,000 in insurance settlement money from 16 clients in auto accidents and other personal injury cases. The financial review by investigators alleged that Reynolds spent the clients’ money on drugs, popular porn website OnlyFans as well as another $24,000 on Uber rides and $400,000 on PayPal transactions, the sheriff alleged.
“He spent a lot of money on pornography and prostitutes,” the Florida sheriff said Feb. 27, citing a police financial review of the attorney’s bank accounts.
Reynolds’ personal injury law practice is based in Seminole. He was arrested at his Pinellas Park residence. He could not be reached for comment via telephone and messages to his law firm online have not yet been returned.
The Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by one of Reynolds’ clients In October that the attorney had stopped responding to their calls and messages and never paid their medical bills after receiving settlement money from insurance companies.
Police said they subsequently identified 16 clients who did not receive insurance payments and settlement money from Reynolds.
Reynolds’ law license has also been suspended by the Florida Bar. The state bar said in a Dec. 15 filing alleging Reynolds “abandoned his law practice without notice to his clients and without taking reasonable steps to protect their interests” and “ceased all communication with clients and has failed to distribute settlement funds to clients or third parties.”
The Florida Bar said in December that its inquiry showed Reynolds owing clients more than $211,000.
Clients also alleged Reynolds forged their signatures on legal settlements documents and proceeds, according to the bar and PCSO.
The attorney also faces money laundering charges, according to court and police documents.