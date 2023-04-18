A Washington man traveled to Montana last year to have sex with an underage girl.
Instead, he was arrested by police and could face life in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of coericng and enticing a minor.
“Kenton Alan Shaull, 59, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor” and faces between 10 years and life in prison along with a $250,000 fine and five years or more of federal probation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana.
The Auburn, Washington man will be sentenced July 26.
“The government alleged in court documents and in statements in court that from January to May 2022, Shaull used his cellular phone to communicate on an internet-based social media service with a profile he believed belonged to a child, identified as “E,” who was under the age of 14,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “Shaull reaffirmed multiple times his belief that “E” was a child under the age of 14. Shaull also expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with “E” and sent several sexually explicit videos of himself. Shaull further expressed his desire to meet “E” in person for sexual activity and traveled to Missoula on May 14, 2022 to meet with “E” at a pre-determined location, where law enforcement officers arrested him.”
