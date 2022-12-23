...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Gallatin Valley,
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
Woman faces lengthy prison term in kidnapping, assault of teenage girl
A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the assault and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl by a group in Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said Elmarie Amelia Weeks, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to a kidnapping charge and could face 20 years to life in prison as well as as $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced April 27.
According to prosecutors, Weeks was part of a Sept. 2021 kidnapping of the girl.
“Co-defendant Cheri Cruz Granbois offered to pay another co-defendant, Kaylee Jade Jackson, money to ‘beat up’ the victim. As a result, the victim was lured out of the house and the situation escalated. Some individuals in the group assaulted the victim. When eyewitnesses yelled that they were going to call the police, some of the group kidnapped the victim, forcing her into a vehicle and driving away to continue the assault,” according to federal prosecutors in a statement on the incident.
According to to prosecutors, “Weeks helped to seize, confine or abduct the victim. The vehicle took the victim to a vacant field in Wolf Point, where some in the group beat the victim again.”
Co-defendant Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird has also already pleaded guilty in the case and Four other defendants have pleaded not guilty and are facing trials, including Granbois, Jackson, Dylan Troy Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail.