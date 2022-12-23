A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in the assault and kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl by a group in Wolf Point on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Montana said Elmarie Amelia Weeks, 22, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to a kidnapping charge and could face 20 years to life in prison as well as as $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced April 27.

