Rust Movie Shooting Explainer

Actor Alec Baldwin said in an ABC interview that he didn't pull the trigger while on a New Mexico film set when the gun went off, killing a cinematographer last month. He says he partially pulled back the hammer of the revolver, and it fired when he let go. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

 Seth Wenig

Television and movie actor Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded prop gun on a New Mexico movie set in October 2021.

It took more than a year for police and prosecutors to investigate and determine criminal charges in the killing of the 42-year-old Ukrainian-born Hutchins on the set of western movie called “Rust”. Baldwin, of “30 Rock” fame, is a producer and actor in the film.

