Actor Alec Baldwin said in an ABC interview that he didn't pull the trigger while on a New Mexico film set when the gun went off, killing a cinematographer last month. He says he partially pulled back the hammer of the revolver, and it fired when he let go. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Television and movie actor Alec Baldwin is being charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a loaded prop gun on a New Mexico movie set in October 2021.
It took more than a year for police and prosecutors to investigate and determine criminal charges in the killing of the 42-year-old Ukrainian-born Hutchins on the set of western movie called “Rust”. Baldwin, of “30 Rock” fame, is a producer and actor in the film.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the manslaughter charges Thursday, Jan. 19 against Baldwin, 64, and armorer Hannah Guiterrez-Reed, 24. They both face two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
“Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The terms include a suspended sentence and six months of probation No charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of “Rust” director Joel Souza,” according to the prosecutor’s office.
Under New Mexico law, Baldwin and the movie set armorer could face 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. They could also be convicted of negligent use of a firearm. The manslaughter charges also entail use of a gun which could add five years to a potential jail or prison term.
“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”
The prosecutor’s office will formally filed the charges this month after receiving an investigative report in late October from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.
“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” said Andrea Reeb, the special prosecutor appointed by the DA to the case. “The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”
There have also been civil lawsuits filed by and against Baldwin in the movie set shooting death.