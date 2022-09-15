A Bozeman man pleaded not guilty to accusations that he threatened Bozeman elected officials on Twitter.
Robert Ransom Brigham, 44, pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Peter Ohman on Tuesday to five felony charges.
He faces five counts of threats and other improper influence in official and political matters, all felonies.
Ohman continued bail conditions set in Gallatin County Justice Court in late July, continuing Brigham’s bail at $5,000 which has already been posted.
Ohman also continued a no contact order, which prevents Brigham from contacting Mayor Cyndy Andrus, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, and city commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Chris Coburn.
He is also not allowed to be within 300 feet of Bozeman City Hall.
The charges stem from a series of tweets sent from Brigham’s Twitter account in late July, according to charging documents.
The series of tweets made several threats to city officials. In one tweet he apparently said he “wished extreme violence against every #Bozeman elected official.”
Other tweets included one in which he said that Bozeman elected officials “deserve the gallows,” that the elected officials deserved to “dangle from a tree,” and that he would punch the next city commissioner he saw and that a jury would say he was right, charge documents allege.
He went on, reportedly tweeting that no jury would convict him for “burning down city hall.”
He also made several references to vigilantism, including saying he wished Bozeman still had the “3-7-77 spirit,” a number that partly represents Montana’s vigilante history.
Bozeman Police Detectives arrested Brigham in late July, after he confirmed he had tweeted those tweets. Brigham told police he did not intend to actually act on the tweets, but said he was frustrated.
Brigham could see up to 10 years in prison for each felony charge, or a fine of up to $50,000, or both.
