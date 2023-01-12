A man in Oregon is accused of embezzling $18,000 from a local elementary school booster club and using that money for gambling at a poker club.

The Klamath Falls Sheriff’s Office arrested Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, of Klamath Falls, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. KCSO said the arrest comes after an investigation into missing money from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club’s bank account.

